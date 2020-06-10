Las Vegas revue Thunder From Down Under to stream live

Show co-producer Adam Steck of SPI Entertainment says Thunder is the first adult revue to perform in a closed theater.

Britney Spears attends Thunder From Down Under with her mom, Lynn, fourth from left, and her assistant, Sarah Compton, third from right, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, at Excalibur in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Thunder From Down Under, the long-running male revue at Excalibur, is performing a live-stream show for the first time June 20, 2020 at The Space. (SPI Entertainment)

Thunder From Down Under, the long-running male revue at Excalibur, is performing a live-stream show for the first time June 20, 2020 at The Space. (SPI Entertainment)

Thunder From Down Under, the long-running male revue at Excalibur, is performing a live-stream show for the first time June 20, 2020 at The Space. (SPI Entertainment)

We’re living in a streaming world, folks. Even a long-running adult revue is moving and grooving to a digital production.

Thunder From Down Under is performing a strictly livestream show, dubbed “Neon Lights Live,” at 7 p.m. June 20 from The Space. This is a true pay-per-view event, $19.95 on TheSpaceLV.com/event/thunder-from-down-under link.

It’s something of a bargain. Tickets to the troupe’s live shows at Thunderland Showroom run $49.95-$80.50 (without fees).

Show co-producer Adam Steck of SPI Entertainment says the show marks the first time an adult revue has performed its full stage show in a closed theater. Chippendales and “Little Miss Nasty,” both at the Rio, have offered in-home digital performances, but those casts were not onstage.

Behind-the-scenes footage will be part of the digital experience. The format could continue until Thunder returns to ticketed shows. The stream format might live on, too, even after Thunder’s live shows return to the Excalibur.

“We could possibly do it weekly until we reopen, if all goes well,” Steck said Monday. “Thunderland is equipped for livestreaming, so we could actually do this live from our own showroom.”

Thunder opened at Excalibur in 2002 and is the cornerstone of the SPI Entertainment Las Vegas operation. The livestreams reach an international audience. The sun never sets on the Thunder guys.

What happens? Marcus happens

On the topic of the Thunder crew, the show’s emcee, Marcus Deegan, has embarked on a YouTube series, “What Happens Here.”

Deegan, who is one of the good ones, has helmed the Thunder production since 1997. He is easily the elder statesman of the cast, and should be onstage when he turns 50 on Aug. 26.

“I’ve done all the calendars, and some of our cast members look at them now and go, ‘I was 3 years old when that came out!’” Deegan said. “But I am proud of where I am right now, as a performer. There is still a lot left in the tank.”

Deegan is certainly a survivor. He spent months rehabbing spinal fractures he suffered in a fall at his Las Vegas home in January 2019.

“I’m doing amazing,” Deegan said Tuesday. “I’m totally pain-free.”

For “What Happens Here,” Deegan has pulled in such familiar entertainers as Chris Phillips of Zowie Bowie, Jalles Franca of “MJ Live,” and Laugh Factory at the Tropicana magician Murray Sawchuck. He’s also split the screen with nightclub VIP hosts, MMA figures and the odd bodybuilder. Find it all on the Las Vegas TV YouTube page.

The veteran stage performer is well-prepared for the inevitable day when he finally shelves the body oil.

“This is one of the stages for the next period of my life,” Deegan said. “I have built a career and a life with the Thunder guys.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats! podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.