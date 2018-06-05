Las Vegas rockers part of star-studded iHeartRadio fest lineup

A pair of Las Vegas rock bands are in the star-loaded iHeartRadio Music Festival scheduled for Sept. 21-22 at T-Mobile Arena.
Vegas rockers Imagine Dragons and Panic! At the Disco join Strip frequenter Justin Timberlake, Jason Aldean, Jack White, Carrie Underwood, Sam Smith, Luke Bryan, Lynryd Skynyrd, upcoming Colosseum at Caesars Palace headliner Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson, Shawn Mendes, Kygo, Rae Sremmurd and Logic, among other stars in the two-day event.
The show is again hosted by “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest, who also hosts the syndicated “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” out of Los Angeles.
As previously announced, the Sept. 22 Daytime Stage is set for Las Vegas Festival Grounds at Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. The show runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and includes such acts as 5 Seconds of Summer, Dua Lipa, Lil Uzi Vert, Dustin Lynch, Bazzi, Greta Van Fleet, Belly and Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots. Organizers reportedly plan to honor the victims and families of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting during the Daytime Stage.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. June 15 at iHeartRadio.com/Tickets. Tickets for the Daytime Stage are also on sale and can be purchased via iHeartRadio.com/Tickets.