Las Vegas rockers part of star-studded iHeartRadio fest lineup

Imagine Dragons and Panic! At the Disco will join Strip frequenter Justin Timberlake, Jason Aldean, Jack White, Carrie Underwood, Sam Smith, Luke Bryan and Lynryd Skynyrd among others for the two-day festival Sept. 21-22 at T-Mobile Arena.

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds performs during the Vegas Strong Benefit Concert at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@benjaminhphoto

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds performs during the Vegas Strong Benefit Concert at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Panic! at the Disco performs during iHeartRadio's Daytime Village music festival at the MGM Resorts Village festival site in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

Justin Timberlake performs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Justin Timberlake performs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Justin Timberlake performs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Jason Aldean performs "You Make It Easy" at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

A pair of Las Vegas rock bands are in the star-loaded iHeartRadio Music Festival scheduled for Sept. 21-22 at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas rockers Imagine Dragons and Panic! At the Disco join Strip frequenter Justin Timberlake, Jason Aldean, Jack White, Carrie Underwood, Sam Smith, Luke Bryan, Lynryd Skynyrd, upcoming Colosseum at Caesars Palace headliner Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson, Shawn Mendes, Kygo, Rae Sremmurd and Logic, among other stars in the two-day event.

The show is again hosted by “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest, who also hosts the syndicated “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” out of Los Angeles.

As previously announced, the Sept. 22 Daytime Stage is set for Las Vegas Festival Grounds at Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. The show runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and includes such acts as 5 Seconds of Summer, Dua Lipa, Lil Uzi Vert, Dustin Lynch, Bazzi, Greta Van Fleet, Belly and Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots. Organizers reportedly plan to honor the victims and families of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting during the Daytime Stage.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. June 15 at iHeartRadio.com/Tickets. Tickets for the Daytime Stage are also on sale and can be purchased via iHeartRadio.com/Tickets.