53°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

Las Vegas rockers tack on dates in Strip residency

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 25, 2024 - 10:17 am
 
Updated January 25, 2024 - 10:42 am
The Killers' lineup for the band's residency at the Colosseum at Caesears Palace, from left: Br ...
The Killers' lineup for the band's residency at the Colosseum at Caesears Palace, from left: Brandon Flowers (vocals), Dave Keuning (guitar), Mark Stoermer (bass) and Ronnie Vannucci (drums). (Todd Weaver)
Brandon Flowers of The Killers seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Friday, May 10, 2019, in ...
Brandon Flowers of The Killers seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The Killers have already added to their “Hot Fuss” series at the Colosseum.

The band has extended their first residency on the Strip to include Labor Day Weekend, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, announced Thursday morning.

“We’re doubling down,” the band posted on its social channels. “Due to popular demand we’ve added two more shows to our Caesars Palace residency (8/31 & 9/1). Get your tickets while they last.”

The series’ first eight shows run Aug. 14-30. Public on sale is 10 a.m. Pacific time Saturday.

The Vegas band’s residency marks the 20th anniversary of its debut album, and the band will play “Hot Fuss,” in its entirety. The lineup from that album will play the Vegas dates: Brandon Flowers (vocals), Dave Keuning (guitar), Mark Stoermer (bass) and Ronnie Vannucci (drums).

The Killers’ compilation album, “Rebel Diamonds,” was released in December.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Man who killed 3 in notorious Henderson crash arrested again on suspicion of DUI
Man who killed 3 in notorious Henderson crash arrested again on suspicion of DUI
2
Former casino executive pleads guilty to federal charges
Former casino executive pleads guilty to federal charges
3
Target employees say they’re being fired for strange reason: Stanley cups
Target employees say they’re being fired for strange reason: Stanley cups
4
‘Iconic plan’: A’s owner explains renderings delay, ballpark funding
‘Iconic plan’: A’s owner explains renderings delay, ballpark funding
5
Former home of Las Vegas comedy icon back on the market
Former home of Las Vegas comedy icon back on the market
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Hometown stars to play debut album in Strip residency
Hometown stars to play debut album in Strip residency
Usher’s Super Bowl halftime promo: ‘30 Years in The Making’
Usher’s Super Bowl halftime promo: ‘30 Years in The Making’
Shaq’s Super Bowl ‘Fun House’ is a no-gouge zone
Shaq’s Super Bowl ‘Fun House’ is a no-gouge zone
Look for these iconic rockers on the Strip in May
Look for these iconic rockers on the Strip in May
Billy Joel, Sting set for 1-night-only show in Las Vegas
Billy Joel, Sting set for 1-night-only show in Las Vegas
Las Vegas Strip company lops several entertainment execs
Las Vegas Strip company lops several entertainment execs