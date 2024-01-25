Las Vegas rockers tack on dates in Strip residency

The band’s residency marks the 20th anniversary of its debut album, “Hot Fuss.”

The Killers' lineup for the band's residency at the Colosseum at Caesears Palace, from left: Brandon Flowers (vocals), Dave Keuning (guitar), Mark Stoermer (bass) and Ronnie Vannucci (drums). (Todd Weaver)

Brandon Flowers of The Killers seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The Killers have already added to their “Hot Fuss” series at the Colosseum.

The band has extended their first residency on the Strip to include Labor Day Weekend, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, announced Thursday morning.

“We’re doubling down,” the band posted on its social channels. “Due to popular demand we’ve added two more shows to our Caesars Palace residency (8/31 & 9/1). Get your tickets while they last.”

We’re doubling down. Due to popular demand we’ve added two more shows to our Ceasars Palace residency (8/31 & 9/1). Get your tickets while they last. pic.twitter.com/FyDGXYCVEB — The Killers (@thekillers) January 25, 2024

The series’ first eight shows run Aug. 14-30. Public on sale is 10 a.m. Pacific time Saturday.

The Vegas band’s residency marks the 20th anniversary of its debut album, and the band will play “Hot Fuss,” in its entirety. The lineup from that album will play the Vegas dates: Brandon Flowers (vocals), Dave Keuning (guitar), Mark Stoermer (bass) and Ronnie Vannucci (drums).

The Killers’ compilation album, “Rebel Diamonds,” was released in December.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.