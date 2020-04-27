Las Vegas singer duets with Metro on the Strip

Country singer Chase Brown put on a show for his Facebook followers on the Strip on Sunday night. He cruised in the bed of a pickup and sang until being stopped by a few police units.

It was a Chase scene worthy of social media, a brown-out where Brown really was out, a show-stopper where the show was actually stopped.

We’ll halt the puns there.

Las Vegas country singer Chase Brown put on a show for his Facebook followers on the Strip on Sunday night. Packing a microphone and the tracks to Toby Keith’s “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” Brown cruised northbound in the bed of a pickup and sang the song up until being stopped by a few Metropolitan Police Department units.

An officer took Brown’s offer to sing the chorus, “I shoulda been a cowboy! I shoulda learned to rope and riiiiide.” Brown shot selfies during that moment.

BIG shout out to @LVMPD for being good sports tonight. Just trying to spread some cheer and #Vegas vibes during these times. 🤠❤️🎤 pic.twitter.com/l9MuAaqlyh — ChaseBrown (@chasebrownmusic) April 27, 2020

It was apparent Brown was not cited. Metro officials have not responded to a request for the identity of the officer. He’s not bad, and could conceivably head up a lounge show on the Strip with the right presentation.

Brown, who has headlined at such haunts as Indigo at Bally’s and the Italian American Club, thanked Metro for being “good sports” on his Twitter and Instagram posts. “Just trying to spread some cheer and #Vegas vibes during these times.”

