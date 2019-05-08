Las Vegas strip club offers to host Jeopardy champ’s victory party

‘Jeopardy!’ champ James Holzhauer has received a most unlikely invitation to host a victory party at a Vegas gentlemen’s club.

Despite its name, this Las Vegas nightspot offers no equine entertainment.

What is Crazy Horse 3?

Correct!

James Holzhauer would’ve put that one away, easily. The reigning “Jeopardy!” titlist and national phenomenon has received a most unlikely invitation to host a victory party at the Vegas gentlemen’s club.

On Tuesday afternoon, Holzhauer posted an screen-grab of an invitation from Crazy Horse 3 reps, reading, “I’m reaching out on behalf of Crazy Horse 3 in Las Vegas — we would love to have your celebratory victory party at the award-winning gentleman’s club once you’ve finished your successful Jeopardy run.”

I may not be the first Jeopardy contestant to win a million bucks, but I bet I’m the first to get this offer. pic.twitter.com/lgwFhFty9V — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) May 7, 2019

It might well happen. The titlist didn’t say no to the offer.

“I may not be the first Jeopardy contestant to win a million bucks, but I bet I’m the first to get this offer,” Holzhauer posted along with the image of the invitation.

“Jeopardy!’s” all-time champ, Ken Jennings, was among those to respond, tweeting, “LOL Thank you for breaking down these barriers.”

Consider Jennings among the VIPs invitees.

LOL. Thank you for breaking down these barriers. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) May 8, 2019

Holzhauer is currently second on the game-show’s all-time consecutive victories list with 22 straight. He’s won $1,691,008. Jennings is No. 1 all-time with $2,520,700 over 74 straight victories in 2004.

The Crazy Horse 3 note to Holzhauer goes on to say the club is “happy to coordinate travel and accommodations as well as a hosting fee” and asked what Holzhauer’s rate would be for a two-hour appearance.

Crazy Horse 3 Director of Brand Development Lindsay Feldman, an avid celeb-news consumer, arrived at the idea of contacting Holzauer.

“Everyone is going nuts for James Holzhauer. The guy is incredible!” Feldman said in a text message Tuesday night. “We love hosting parties for people like him who come out of nowhere and suddenly have people captivated. We would love for him to take us up on our offer, but even if he doesn’t, Crazy Horse 3 is going to host a “Jeopardy!” watch party in his honor.

“We’ll have the ladies in ‘Go James’ sashes, chants, cocktails named after him and just go all out.”

Perfect. Save a spot in the VIP section, and start a FizzyWater tab. We’ll see you there.

