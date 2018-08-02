Las Vegas Strip dancer wins ‘Proposal’ but engagement is off

This proposal wasn’t Abby Sullivan’s fantasy after all. Sullivan, a dancer in “Fantasy” at Luxor, won the ABC competition show “The Proposal” on Monday night.

Winston Showman and Abby Sullivan (tweet from "The Proposal")

But what did that victory mean, exactly?

After #TheProposal, Winston and Abby took a lovely trip to Vegas together. They’ve enjoyed each other’s company and had a great experience, but parted ways amicably. Best wishes to you both. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PpJpB36XzR — The Proposal (@TheProposalTV) July 31, 2018

Sullivan prevailed in the hourlong, network-TV version of speed dating, earning a proposal from a congenial Brit named Winston Showman (not to be confused with Winston the Showman, who is a whole different person).

Sullivan beat out nine other contestants in the episode, which resembled a beauty pageant on fast-forward. The contestants model beachwear and talk for a few moments about what they are looking for in a partner.

Sullivan was introduced with, “She’s ready to win big on the slot machine of love!”

Sullivan told Showman (who was out of sight, his appearance not revealed until the end of the show), “Being in a field where I’m constantly scrutinized and pressured for my body, in general, Vegas is look-based and money-based. That’s not what I’m looking for in a husband. I’m looking for someone to support me, and to lift me, and who I can lift up and make a better man.”

It worked. Showman proposed, but only after asking for a “first kiss.” Sullivan said yes, grinned, and kissed him again.

But late Monday night, about an hour after the end of the show, “The Proposal” Twitter page announced, “Winston and Abby took a lovely trip to Vegas together. They’ve enjoyed each other’s company and had a great experience, but parted ways amicably. Best wishes to you both.” A sure indication the episode was prerecorded.

Wednesday, Sullivan said on her Instagram page,“The engagement may be off, but I will cherish this experience forever! I’m beyond grateful for such a unique opportunity to learn about myself as both a person and as a partner.”

Meantime, catch Sullivan and the “Fantasy” cast nightly at 10:30, only in Las Vegas.

