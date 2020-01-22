52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kats

Las Vegas Strip dean Mac King roasted at magic convention

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2020 - 6:36 pm
 

Fearless of angry audience response or litigation, Piff the Magic Dragon on Monday night recalled once being offered a glass of apple juice by a man “looming over me like a plaid Bill Cosby.”

This man was his friend, and a friend to all, Mac King.

King is the beloved, respected but often overlooked comedy magician headliner at Harrah’s Showroom. He performs at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. daily (dark Sundays and Monday).

With this unbroken, 20-year run, King is no less than the longest-running headliner on the Las Vegas Strip. The 60-year-old, sleight-of-hand wizard was thus honored with a roast during the Society of American Magicians Convention at Golden Nugget. He was also inducted into the organization’s hall of fame.

Vegas entertainers once used the afternoon slot to springboard to a prime-time position. Not King. He’s been in his afternoon groove at Harrah’s, first at the cabaret room and later the big room, since January 2000, rolling with his trusty Cloak of Invisibility, plaid suit and ever-present Fig Newtons (which were served over ice cream as dessert at Monday’s event).

More than 600 attendees, the vast majority of whom were magicians or somehow connected to the magic industry, were on hand to pay tribute to King. The show was replete with playful, and profane, testimonials.

Magician Vinny Grasso, a two-time guest star on on “Penn & Teller’s Fool Us,” produced the show. Four Queens headliner Mike Hammer, unleashing his brand of comic ferocity, hosted. The Amazing Johnathan, in a rare appearance (and they are all rare these days); Penn Jillette, Fielding West, Michael Carbonaro, Derek Hughes, Harrison Greenbaum, Nick Diffante, Chris Kenner and “The Bear” (a staple in King’s act for years) made up the lineup of roasters.

Yours truly also participated, after waffling on whether to appear. But King’s wife, Jennifer Sils, really wanted a nonentertainer to take part. I filled that role spectacularly.

Piff opened with a superbly crafted introduction speech that recounted his meeting with King, which culminated in what was either assault or consensual sex, depending on your interpretation. The costumed Flamingo headliner referred to goldfish, carrots and a guinea pig. It was not pretty.

Hammer set the freewheeling tone early. “Mac has the longest-running afternoon show in Vegas. That’s like saying you’re the oldest hooker on Fremont Street.”

Johnathan, an entertainment and medical marvel, took the stage in the same hotel in which he headlined during the apex of his Vegas career in the early 2000s. “Look at all these magicians. If you were to drop a bomb on this place tonight, the headlines tomorrow would read, ‘Bomb Wasted.’”

The magician also recalled his days at the hotel. “I had to leave because they had a rat problem — upper management.” He said of King, “He is to magic what John Wayne Gacy was to clowning.”

A.J., who in 2014 related that he’d been given a year to live because of a fatal heart diagnosis, was on the business end of a lot of fake-death jokes. Kenner, a highly regarded magician and David Copperfield’s longtime producer, said of A.J., “You’ve been dying longer than my 10-year-old daughter’s been alive.”

In a throwback to vintage-Vegas shtick, Jillette revised Red Buttons’ “Never Got A Dinner” routine. As in, “Mac King got a dinner, but, Wilber Wright, who said to his brother, Orville, ‘We were only in the air for 12 seconds! How’d my luggage end up in Cleveland?’ Never got a dinner!”

That’s a mere sampling, of course. The collection of roasters, and the hundreds seated in the room, showed their admiration of King. He’s not the flashiest magician, but he is consistently excellent, the type who can fool anybody with, say, a simple rope trick for decades.

King also has a dark sense of humor, not displayed in his family show at Harrah’s. Of Johnathan, he said, “I’ve known Amazing Johnathan so long that when we met, he was actually amazing. How do you roast someone who is already burnt to a (expletive) crisp?”

King said he was reluctant to be roasted, but has always loved the “Dean Martin Celebrity Roast” telecasts originating from the old MGM Grand in Las Vegas in the 1970s.

“The big part of it was watching these people, who were obviously friends, laugh together. …All of these people are people I care for, and who care for me.”

And that, ladies and gents, is no joke.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Making the Ausser Rand und Band (Over the Top) bloody mary at the Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas
The Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas serves the Ausser Rand und Band bloody mary with Hofbrau Dunkel, vodka, bloody mary mix, a Tajin rim and a soft pretzel, slider, bacon, sausage and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Custom Pizza Truck is a 'kitchen on wheels' - VIDEO
Custom Pizza Truck serves pizzas in a one of a kind food truck that traveled to Poland and back. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Squidhat Records comes to an end - VIDEO
Founder Allan Carter explains decision to shutter the Las Vegas label. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kaiseki Yuzu relocates to Chinatown - VIDEO
Kaiseki Yuzu restaurant celebrated its move from Henderson to Chinatown at 3900 Spring Mountain Road on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Panic! at the Disco frontman opens studio for kids - VIDEO
Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie launches Notes for Notes at a Henderson Boys & Girls Club. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A sneak peek at the new Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas’ Chinatown is an Instagram dream come true with original art, an arch of skulls and one of roses. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegan menu unveiled on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Truth & Tonic, one of the two dining spots within The Venetian’s Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness, rolled out its new plant-based menu on Friday. Executive chef Pete Ghione talks about the menu. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making lobster and avocado flatbread at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Josh Grimes, chef de cuisine at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, created a lobster and avocado flatbread that also has avocado-creme fraiche spread, yellow tomatoes, red onion and Hearts On Fire microgreens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riding the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride at Disneyland
What it's like to ride the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Main St. Provisions is coming to the Arts District - VIDEO
Kim Owens talks about her new Arts District restaurant, Main Street Provisions, which is under construction. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist Wayne Littlejohn on “Spin Baby” - VIDEO
Wayne Littlejohn’s sculpture celebrates Las Vegas entertainers. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiësto headlines CES 2020 closing party at Hakkasan Nightclub - VIDEO
Tiesto performs for CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drake's first show of 2020 at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Drake performs at the indoor/outdoor XS and Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ceremony held for Elvis artist Trent Carlini - VIDEO
A ceremony was held for Elvis impersonator Trent Carlini on Wednesday night at The Space in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Small appliances unveiled in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The small appliances on show at Sands Expo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas include a Keurig cocktail maker, autonomous cooking system, nitrogen coffee ampules and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Impossible Foods debuts Impossible Pork in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Before a packed press conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Impossible Foods executives introduced Impossible Pork, its newest product. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga joins her band leader at his after-hours show - VIDEO
After finishing her “Jazz + Piano” show at Park Theater, Lady Gaga joined her band leader Brian Newman for a rousing version of "Fly Me to the Moon" during his show at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip after midnight on New Year's Day, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brian Newman rings in 2020 at NoMad at Park MGM - VIDEO
Brian Newman, bandleader for Lady Gaga, performs at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate the new year of 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hits Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve - VIDEO
Man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes covers entertainment on the Strip on New Year's Eve Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Mayfair Supper Club overlooking Bellagio fountains. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
RJ LIVE from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Aaron Drawhorn live from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip across from the Bellagio fountains on New Year's Eve.
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina talk about opening International Smoke
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina, partners in International Smoke, admit things don't always admit things don’t always work the first time. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Unravel the story of House of Eternal Return at Meow Wolf - VIDEO
New Mexico art collective Meow Wolf created the House of Eternal Return in 2016. The group is opening an original immersive experience in Las Vegas next year. (Meow Wolf)
Story behind Spago’s two-pound truffle - VIDEO
Spago chef Mark Andelbradt shares the story of a truffle hunter who found the truffle. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ayesha Curry preps for International Smoke opening
Ayesha Curry talks about preparing for the opening of International Smoke, her collaboration with Michael Mina at MGM Grand in Las Vegas (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the French Onion Burger at Topgolf in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Kreg Klaver, executive chef at Topgolf at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, makes the French Onion Burger by topping a 7-ounce beef patty with horseradish-Dijon, caramelized onions, Gruyere and crispy onions, on a pretzel bun. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mayfair Supper Club preview
The finishing touches are still being put on Bellagio’s new Mayfair Supper club, which is set to open on New Year’s Eve. But the creative team behind the experience gave members of the media a little preview on Thursday in a rehearsal space they’ve been using at Park MGM. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday Honey Toast at Sake Rok in Las Vegas
Bill Lee, executive sous chef at Sake Rok at The Park in Las Vegas, makes Holiday Honey Toast by hollowing out soft white pain de mie bread, coating it in butter, honey and sugar, toasting it and topping with three scoops of mint-chocolate chip ice cream, more honey-butter, gumdrops, candy canes, powdered sugar and cinnamon. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New lunch menu at Momofuku Las Vegas
Chef Michael Rubinstein talks about the new lunch menu at Momofuku. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST