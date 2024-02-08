Las Vegas Strip DJ says dropping Super Bowl a ‘tough decision’

Tiësto was to be the is the first in-game DJ ever in a Super Bowl. Instead, he has called off his appearance.

Tiësto will not be the first in-game DJ headliner at a Super Bowl after all.

The dutch superstar and long-running Strip headliner has canceled his appearance at Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium.

In a social media post, the 55-year-old nightclub mainstay said, “Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning. It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first.”

Tiësto was to be the first in-game DJ ever in a Super Bowl. He was to perform a set during warm-ups, then remain and spin throughout the game.

This year, the nightclub veteran announced a multi-venue residency series with Tao Group Hospitality and Groot Hospitality at LIV Nightclub and LIV Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace, Tao Beach Dayclub at The Venetian, and Wet Republic at MGM Grand.

Tiësto’s 2024 schedule has him playing more clubs, in more resorts, than ever in his career. The spree launched at LIV Nightclub on Jan. 19, the superstar’s 55th birthday. He returns to Omnia on March 9.

