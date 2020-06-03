Las Vegas Strip favorite Circus Circus returning Thursday

Most of Circus Circus’ well-known amenities, aside from its buffet, are returning.

The carousel at Circus Circus Adventuredome in Las Vegas Monday, March 16, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Circus Circus is cleaning up and heading out.

Phil Ruffin’s venerable hotel-casino is reopening 9 a.m. Thursday, a decision announced Wednesday morning.

In keeping with COVID-19 reopening protocols, the hotel is requiring employees to wear face masks, has added hand-sanitizing stations, set up social distancing procedures and regularly disinfects surfaces. Guests will be offered disposable face coverings at the hotel’s gift shop.

Most of the hotel’s well-known amenities, aside from its buffet, are returning. Among them: the main casino, with slots and table games; the William Hill sportsbook; the Steak House and all of the hotel’s food and beverage outposts; the Splash Zone and Pool, Spa and Salon; and its main bars.

The Adventuredome, Carnival Midway and its free circus acts are back. The setup of the Midway’s family attraction encircling the circus stage is returning. So is the Adventuredome theme park, with its rides (including Canyon Blaster and El Loco roller coasters) and carnival games.

Slots-A-Fun casino, next door to the main Circus Circus property, has been renovated and is reopening. The RV park — trumpeted as the only RV park on the Strip — is welcoming business. But there is no announced plan for a return of the Circus Circus buffet, long a favorite of hotel guests.

