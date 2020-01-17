Las Vegas Strip favorites Bronx Wanderers move to Harrah’s Showroom

Guitarist Vinny “Vin A.” Adinolfi III says, “I think we’ll finally get to see if we can succeed without two hands tied behind our backs.”

Vinny "Vin A." Adinolfi III, Vinny Adinolfi and Nick Adinolfi of the Bronx Wanderers are shown in a publicity shot. (G4 Productions)

The Bronx Wanderers are shown with producers Alan and Kathi Glist during their 1,000th career show celebration at Linq Hotel on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Ira Kuzma)

Vinny "Vin A." Adinolfi performs nightly with Bronx Wanderers at Windows Showroom at Bally's. (Vinny Adinolfi photo)

The Las Vegas Strip is becoming the Bronx Wanderers’ old neighborhood.

The family rock ‘n’ roll act has made its move to Harrah’s Showroom official. Our favorite Vegas show to feature two Vinnys, Bronx Wanderers open 8 p.m. Feb. 3, and runs 8 p.m. daily and 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sundays.

The show is dark Tuesdays except when the Righteous Brothers are dark, when the Wanderers run nightly.

BW is moving from the Mat Franco Theater at Linq Hotel, where the band headlined for about a year. Fronted by father Vinny Adinolfi and backed by his sons Vinny Adinolfi III — known as Vin A. — and Nicky, the band has played three years on the Strip. The Wanderers spent two years at Windows Showroom at Bally’s, then were swept out as Caesars Entertainment took full control of the venue and themed it for magic-fashioned productions.

It’s now known as The Magic Attic. In the time since, BW has worked varying showtimes — some 4 p.m. starts, some 8 p.m., and others at 9:15 p.m. — at the Linq theater.

“I think we’ll finally get to see if we can succeed without two hands tied behind our backs,” Vin A. said via text Thursday. “With consistent time slots, it’ll be easier for fans and patrons (and ourselves) lol.”

Bronx Wanderers are sharing the room with a bonafide Rock and Roll Hall of Famer in Bill Medley, who has revived the Righteous Brothers with soaring singer Bucky Heard. As Vin A. said, “We’re beyond excited, and to share the room with the Righteous Brothers is a dream come true.”

Bronx Wanderers in Las Vegas has helped the act sell tickets on the road, says producer Alan Glist, who advised the act to stay away from road dates for a year to build demand. The guys filled 2,200-seat Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Fla., over the holidays. At Harrah’s, BW is taking the place of “Elvis Presley’s Heartbreak Hotel In Concert,” which closed Dec. 29.

