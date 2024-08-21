Las Vegas Strip headliner dies at 72

Michael Monge lived out a fairy tale in Las Vegas during his two-year stint at Eastside Lounge at Encore.

Michael Monge, shown in costume for a private performance, was a headliner at Encore Las Vegas from 2014-2016. (Susanne Spinelli)

Michael Monge, shown in an undated photo, was a headliner at Encore Las Vegas from 2014-2016. (Susanne Spinelli)

Singer Michael Monge spent more than two years entertaining patrons at Eastside Lounge, but his run ended in September 2016. (Wynn Las Vegas)

Michael Monge’s tale of making it to Las Vegas is almost nonexistent in today’s entertainment culture.

But it happened to the popular lounge singer, who lived out a fairy tale in Las Vegas during his stint at Eastside Lounge at Encore.

“Michael was a good guy, and he lived the Las Vegas dream,” Wynn Las Vegas Entertainment General Manager Rick Gray said.

Monge died on Aug. 9, following a heart attack on Aug. 7. He was 72.

Monge’s path to Las Vegas was forged by dedication, talent and good fortune. Prior to arriving to Vegas, Monge got an out-of-the-blue break when crooning at Bice Ristorante in Palm Beach, Fla. Then-Las Vegas resort magnate Steve Wynn and his wife, Andrea, were dining at the club when Wynn asked what station the over the house sound system was tuned to.

The place was filled the sound of Frank Sinatra.

But it wasn’t Sinatra. It was Monge, who went by “Sonny” in those days, singing far off in the restaurant. Monge was well-known for his warm renditions from the Great American Songbook.

Wynn had heard enough to move Monge across the country. He called Gray and told him to sign Monge to sing at Wynn/Encore. The new headliner would have a regular spot at Eastside Lounge, kicking it up with a three-piece band and a $10 cover.

Monge headlined the lounge, open to the casino floor, from 2014-2016, a move prompted by entertainment budget cutbacks. He was collaboration with the great Vegas bassist Bob Sachs on a new show, filled with Engelbert Humperdinck selections.

“Michael was on top of the world when he was at the Wynn, but after he left he had a hard time dealing with that,” said Gina Pensanti, who describes her relationship with Monge as “the love of my life,” for the past seven years.”But everybody still loved his singing. This new show made him motivated again, he was rejuvenated and getting all of the material together.”

Sachs and Monge had set a time to brainstorm the show this past Wednesday.

Throughout his Vegas career, the veteran singer used his birth name, Michael, at Wynn’s behest. “Sonny” was a nickname from his days living in the Bronx. Monge was not a trained vocalist, but a natural talent who at age 19 sang with Paul Anka at New York City’s Rainbow Room. But he was only a part-time singer for much of his life, owning and operating a foreign-car repair shop.

In his late-50s, Monge went for broke as a full-time singer. He developed a stage act and headline the New York Tri-State region and Florida. He was about 15 years into that run when he was sky-hooked to Las Vegas. His show at Encore was peppered with such standards as “Quando Quando Quando,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “My Girl,” “Save the Last Dance,” and “What Kind of Fool Am I.”

Monge led a conga line around the room and took requests from the crowd, singing Italian-language phonetically because he didn’t speak the language.

“People just loved his voice,” his longtime manager Susanne Spinelli said. “We were doing all kinds of jobs in the Tri-State Area, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut. He even was was doing up in the Catskills. He had a lot of fans. He was a very talented man.”

The singer lived and performed in Las Vegas for eight years after leaving Encore. He appeared at such spots as Italian American Supper Club, Maxan Jazz, San Gennaro Fest and The Space. His final appearance on stage was at Maxan Jazz on July 4.

“Michael did everything his way,” Pensanti said, bringing to mind the Sinatra classic, which Monge sang in his performances. “And nobody could sing a song like Michael did.”

A celebration of life for Monge is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday at Affordable Cremation, 2127 West Charleston Blvd.

To the Four

The Fourmers, the roster of ex-“Jersey Boys” cast members Jeff Leibow, Deven May, Douglas Crawford and Lou Garza at the Showroom at South Point on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. This has moved across the casino from its opening at Grandview Lounge. The show celebrates the Four Seasons, alongside Rat Pack and doo-woop (better than don’t wop) and some comedy stylings. Hit southpointcasino.com for intel.

The new state song?

The Killers’ indelible “Mr. Brightside” was played for the Nevada delegation’s roll call nominating Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday. But the band is not actively campaigning this election cycle.

“Brightside” song beat “Viva Las Vegas,” among others, for the honor of being played during the DNC roll call. But Rick Springfield and Richard Marx performed an acoustic version of “Viva” during their sold-out show at Pearl at the Palms on Saturday. Pretty good for no rehearsal.

Cool Hang Alert

Top Las Vegas musicians are playing back-to-back shows at downtown venues Wednesday night. The JOI (Jazz Outreach Initiative) Jazz Orchestra plays its “Joiful Jazz Wednesday” show at 7:30 p.m. at Notoriety Live at Neonopolis. At the adjacent Symphony Park, The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas returns to Myron’s at 9:30 p.m. Keith Thompson hosts that terrific night of original music. You can catch them both, if you hustle.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com.