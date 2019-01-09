Las Vegas Strip magician Xavier Mortimer takes his ‘Dream’ to Bally’s

Xavier Mortimer became known to Strip audiences through his appearances on “America’s Got Talent” in 2015, and also as an acrobatic performer in “Michael Jackson One” at Mandalay Bay,

Xavier Mortimer is moving his "Magical Dream" show from Sin City Theater at Planet Hollywood to Bally's Windows Showroom on Jan. 19. (Wicked Creative)

Xavier Mortimer, shown with Allie Sparks,is moving his "Magical Dream" show from Sin City Theater at Planet Hollywood to Bally's Windows Showroom on Jan. 19. (Seb Konopix)

There will be a time when Xavier Mortimer will no longer be known as a newcomer to the Las Vegas Strip.

After performing more than 750 shows in his own magic production show, that time might be now.

The boyishly charming magician who owns the distinction as being the first Cirque du Soleil performer to split from the company to headline on the Strip, Mortimer made official what has been long anticipated: He is moving from Sin City Theater to Bally’s Windows Showroom, opening Jan. 19.

“Magical Dream,” the name of his show (and also how Mortimer refers to his own life and career) performs 6 p.m. Thursdays through Saturday’s at the 240-seat, second-floor magic enclave. Tickets start at $49 for general admission and $69 for VIP (not including fees). Tickets are available at XavierMortimer.com or by calling 702.777.2782.

Mortimer became known to Strip audiences through his appearances on “America’s Got Talent” in 2015, and also as an acrobatic performer in “Michael Jackson One” at Mandalay Bay, where his disembodied-gloved hand act was a crowd favorite.

But Mortimer bolted from the circus in 2016, opening “Magical Dream” at Sin City Theater.

By the time he closed in December, he’d logged 753 performances — halting his run as Criss Angel moved into the showroom just down the hall for his “Mindfreak” production.

Mortimer’s storytelling show has reminded of his hero, the late Doug Henning, as he dismissed the concept of large-scale illusions for more whimsical, and humorous, acts. Mortimer juggles bubbles. He slams cymbals together to make cash fall to the stage. He dances with shadow versions of himself. He cleans house with an animated broom.

Mortimer, at his best, is akin to a Disney-esque character come to life. Those qualities will not change as he moves to a room that is slightly larger, and (the performer says) more performer-friendly than Sin City Theater.

“Moving to this room is the biggest upgrade,” the 38-year-old Mortimer says. “It’s bigger and better in every way, and we’ve been doing some work to revamp and tweak the story.”

The magician says he will fine-tune his narrative in the show, but adds, “The story is essentially the same. We just have some little changes.”

The 70-minute show will continue to evoke Mortimer’s dream world, as he pursues love interest Belle (convincingly portrayed by Allie Sparks) through 14 acts of illusions, animations, and an original soundtrack.

Mortimer promises one significant new illusion added late in his run at Planet Hollywood. Significantly, Mortimer, raised and trained in a village in France, is the latest headliner announced at Windows Showroom as the venue turns into a theater of magic and illusions. Wayne Newton (Caesars Palace’s Cleopatra’s Barge) and Bronx Wanderers (Mat Franco Theater at Linq Hotel) have moved out of Windows Showroom to clear out for the influx of magic.

Frederic Da Silva, whose sharply delivered show’s capacity to fill that room has impressed his colleagues around the Vegas entertainment scene, is still in place with his 4 p.m. “Paranormal” show.

“The longer-term vision for this venue at Bally’s Las Vegas is a dedicated space for a wide variety of magic-inspired shows, including talented magicians who currently perform with us like Xavier Mortimer and Frederic Da Silva,” Caesars Entertainment Vice President of Entertainment Operations Damian Costa said in a statement.”Specific planning and development are still ongoing with other changes yet to be determined.”

Mortimer has been working with producer and longtime French TV personality Alex Goude, who made a run as a Vegas showman with his short-lived “Twisted Vegas” show at Westgate Las Vegas.

“We are so delighted by the move. Its the result of an incredible first run of 2 1/2 years for Xavier, and the award of Best Magic Show (in the R-J’s annual best-of awards),” Goude said. “With this new, bigger stage we’re are able to produce an even better, revamped show and make Xavier’s unique magic enjoyed by more people.”

Mortimer is prepping for his next chapter with characteristic, ethereal flair. “I’m continuing a really, really amazing journey.”

