Las Vegas Strip nightclub, dayclub superstar to tour stadiums

Singer/songwriter Chris Brown performs during the first show of his residency at Drai's Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel and Casino on June 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Chris Brown performs at the Lovers & Friends music festival at Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chris Brown is a residency headliner at Las Vegas Strip nightclub and dayclubs. But the superstar known as Christopher Maurice Brown is scaling it larger for his world tour.

The two-time Grammy Award winner has announced a stop at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 20, part of his “Breezy Bowl XX Tour,” with special guests Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller. Ticket on sale 10 a.m. Tuesday, presale and other intel at ticketmaster.com.

According to an announcement Thursday morning from promoter Live Nation, Breezy Bowl XX celebrates 20 years of Brown’s career and builds on the momentum of his highly successful 2024 “11:11 Tour,” which supported his Billboard R&B Albums chart-topping studio release. The tour sold out across North America and stadium shows in Brazil and South Africa,

Brown is among the headliners in rotation at Drai’s Beach Club at the Cromwell, with Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, French Montana, Big Sean and Rick Ross.

Brown is among the most prominent R&B artists worldwide, inspired by hip-hop and pop artists. He has the most Hot 100 entries among R&B artists ever on the Billboard charts.

