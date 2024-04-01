Las Vegas Strip resort down to 1 bar for closing night

The only bar open for Tropicana’s sendoff party is the Chill’m cocktail bar, which usually has a crowd of a dozen.

Tropicana’s down to its last night, and its last bar.

Word out of the hotel is Trago Lounge will be closed as the hotel marks is final night of operations Monday. Trago is the resort’s main cocktail haven, just off the main entrance.

Reportedly, the only bar open for Tropicana’s sendoff party is the Chill’m cocktail bar, a few somersaults from the casino floor. Yard-long margaritas are its specialty. That kiosk-styled tavern usually handles a dozen or so customers.

This is going to be unfortunate news for between 60-80 members of the city’s entertainment and hospitality community attending a party being organized by Emmy-winning set designer Andy Walmsley. All of those folks have been directed to hang at Trago.

Also, Mark Shunock of The Space is bringing a group into Chill’m, after he hosts his venue’s Mondays Dark charity show.

It all adds up to a glut of Vegas scenesters attempting to commiserate the night before the hotel goes dark (and two days before its 67th anniversary). The hotel should be packed with guests either staying on property, or locals wading in for a last look.

Those who booked rooms at a $499 rate might need to hoof it to Oyo next door for a proper lounge experience on Trop’s last night.

“They should have mobile bars all over the property,” Walmsley said in a text late Sunday night. “They really haven’t thought this through.”

Many longtime hotel visitors, especially locals, decried the decision to wipe out Tropicana Lounge in favor of Trago in March 2019. But the club could handle a large group, as it did Saturday during a reunion of “Folies Bergere” cast members. Sadly, with a last chance to host a Vegas party, Trago is being benched.

