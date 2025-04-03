Las Vegas Strip resort takes over Allegiant Stadium for anniversary party

39 and counting: Las Vegas entertainer has seen a game in every NHL arena

Recording star and frequent Las Vegas Strip headliner Pitbull is shown at Wynn Las Vegas' 20th anniversary celebration at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. About 1,500 of the 1,691 Day 1 employees and their guests turned out. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats1 Instagram/Threads

Recording star and frequent Las Vegas Strip headliner Pitbull is shown at Wynn Las Vegas' 20th anniversary celebration at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. About 1,500 of the 1,691 Day 1 employees and their guests turned out. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats1 Instagram/Threads

Recording star and frequent Las Vegas Strip headliner Pitbull is shown at Wynn Las Vegas' 20th anniversary celebration at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. About 1,500 of the 1,691 Day 1 employees and their guests turned out. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats1 Instagram/Threads

Recording star and frequent Las Vegas Strip headliner Pitbull is shown at Wynn Las Vegas' 20th anniversary celebration at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. About 1,500 of the 1,691 Day 1 employees and their guests turned out. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats1 Instagram/Threads

Recording star and frequent Las Vegas Strip headliner Pitbull is shown at Wynn Las Vegas' 20th anniversary celebration at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. About 1,500 of the 1,691 Day 1 employees and their guests turned out. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats1 Instagram/Threads

Recording star and frequent Las Vegas Strip headliner Pitbull is shown at Wynn Las Vegas' 20th anniversary celebration at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. About 1,500 of the 1,691 Day 1 employees and their guests turned out. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats1 Instagram/Threads

Wynn Las Vegas CEO Craig Billings is shown at the company's 20th anniversary celebration at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. About 1,500 of the 1,691 Day 1 employees and their guests turned out. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats1 Instagram/Threads

Wynn Las Vegas CEO Craig Billings is shown at the company's 20th anniversary celebration at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. About 1,500 of the 1,691 Day 1 employees and their guests turned out. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats1 Instagram/Threads

A scene at Wynn Las Vegas' 20th anniversary celebration at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. About 1,500 of the 1,691 Day 1 employees and their guests turned out. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats1 Instagram/Threads

A scene at Wynn Las Vegas' 20th anniversary celebration at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. About 1,500 of the 1,691 Day 1 employees and their guests turned out. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats1 Instagram/Threads

The floor layout of Wynn Las Vegas' 20th anniversary celebration at Allegiant Stadium is shown on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. About 1,500 of the 1,691 Day 1 employees and their guests turned out. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats1 Instagram/Threads

A vintage image of Wynn Las Vegas exec Brian Gullbrants is shown during the resort's 20th anniversary celebration at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. About 1,500 of the 1,691 Day 1 employees and their guests turned out. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats1 Instagram/Threads

A scene at Wynn Las Vegas' 20th anniversary celebration at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. About 1,500 of the 1,691 Day 1 employees and their guests turned out. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats1 Instagram/Threads

A scene at Wynn Las Vegas' 20th anniversary celebration at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. About 1,500 of the 1,691 Day 1 employees and their guests turned out. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats1 Instagram/Threads

Wynn entertainment exec Rick Gray is shown addressing the crowd of Day 1 employees and their guests during the company's 20th anniversary celebration at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. About 1,500 of the 1,691 Day 1 employees and their guests turned out. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats1 Instagram/Threads

Pitbull brought the party. But Craig Billings made it rain.

Mr. Worldwide (that’s Pitbull) performed an unannounced concert Wednesday night at Allegiant Stadium, a show dedicated to Day One employees at Wynn Las Vegas on the hotel’s 20th anniversary.

The total number of “Day Ones,” or “Twenties” is 1,691, on a team of 12,000.

Those folks learned during the event they had become shareholders in the company. Billings, Wynn’s CEO, announced from the stage a $10,000 stock grant for all Day One employees. Those staffers are now shareholders in the hotel they opened April 28, 2005, and have operated ever since.

They were all invited, along with a guest. About 1,500 turned out, with the total attendance at 3,000. This was a full sit-down dinner, featuring a red-carpet entry and employees’ names in lights ringing the stadium.

A roar went up in the crowd at Billings’ announcement. It was a great way to set the stage for Mr. 305 (again, Pitbull) who raced through about a 40-minute set with “Don’t Stop The Party,” “I Like It” (his collab with Enrique Iglesias), “The Anthem Feat. Lil Jon,” and “Feel This Moment.”

A video of Day One staffers played on the big screens. Golden Knights and, most recently, WWE “Friday Night SmackDown” announcer Mark Shunock worked this very big room with a handheld, talking to staffers of from food-and-beverage, housekeeping and People and Culture (what Wynn calls “Human Resources).

The Raiders’ end zone was the party zone. Hundreds of Day Ones rocked to the 40-minute performance. The set and production was a version of Pitbull’s recent productions at Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater, where he returns May 9-10. His performance was replete with CO2 cannons, the headliner’s video duet with Iglesias, and the show’s ever-present backing dancers.

When asked what all this cost, Billings laughed and said, “Don’t ask.” The Day Ones also were offered the chance to choose one of dozens of high-priced gifts, among them electronics, giant flat-screen TVs, kitchen appliances, bedroom sets, electric bikes and the like.

No prices were listed on the items, but they were surely worth thousands apiece.

The Day One team included such famed resort figures as Executive Vice President of Architecture DeRuyter Butler, who is a trailblazer of resort design on the Strip with the twin, curved structures of Wynn/Encore; and earlier the triple tower of the Mirage/Treasure Island, and lake and fountain show at Bellagio.

Wynn Las Vegas Entertainment General Manager Rick Gray, the exec behind all productions at the hotel beginning with “Avenue Q” and “Le Reve,” was anther Day One honored. The veteran visionary said from the stage, “I haven’t worked a day in my life.” He considers his tenure with Wynn as “a calling.” His fellow stakeholders share the feeling.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.