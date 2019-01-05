Las Vegas Strip star Donny Osmond undergoes shoulder surgery

As Donny Osmond said, “The nurse tells me to mark my right shoulder with the word ‘yes,’ so they get the right one. But instead of that, I put this.”

Donny Osmond posted this photo after undergoing surgery on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. (@DonnyOsmond/Twitter)

A screen grab from a video Donny Osmond posted on Twitter and Instagram on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. @DonnyOsmond)

Marie Osmond is likely prepping new material for her brother Donny’s latest injury. Something about having to (cough) shoulder the load.

This is a result of Donny Osmond’s latest physical malady. The 61-year-old entertainment icon is recovering from surgery to his right shoulder, indicating he has been injured while dancing onstage. Embracing his characteristic mirth, Osmond posted a video of himself on his Instagram and Twitter pages, just before undergoing surgery.

As he said, “The nurse tells me to mark my right shoulder with the word ‘yes,’ so they get the right one. But instead of that, I put this.”

Osmond then pulled his surgical gown away from his shoulder to show his handiwork: The words “Cut Here,” written with a black Sharpie, with an arrow pointing to a circle around a small dot.

Osmond laughed and said, “I’m never serious. Sorry.”

After the procedure, at a hospital not specified, Osmond posted a photo of himself with his right arm in a sling and cold pack. “Turns out dancing accidents aren’t so convenient after all. I’m home after a successful #ShoulderSurgery and settling in for some serious #RestandRecovery. My only complaint about the day: my doctor gave me the cold shoulder.” He didn’t specify how or where he suffered the injury.

Donny & Marie are scheduled to return to their eponymous theater at Flamingo Las Vegas on Feb. 5.

Turns out dancing accidents aren’t so convenient after all.🤷🏻‍♂️ I’m home after a successful #ShoulderSurgery and settling in for some serious #RestandRecovery.

My only complaint about the day: my doctor gave me the cold shoulder. 😁 pic.twitter.com/EvhVFcedzo — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) January 4, 2019

Donny was also injured during a show at the Flamingo in July 2013. That night, the “Dancing With the Stars” champ suffered a ruptured tendon in his right gluteus maximus while performing a step-and-spin move. He returned two months later, performing with a variety of canes (one in red-white-and-blue trim, another in silver-and-black, another purple).

“That’s a bummer!” was one of Marie’s jabs in his return. “You really busted your butt on that one!”

There is also widespread speculation that Donny Osmond is the peacock character in the strangely appealing Fox contest series “The Masked Singer.” The person inside the costume said, “Putting on a show is in my DNA,” and allowed he has been onstage since age 5, is a former teen heartthrob who was once friends with Michael Jackson.

“It’s probably been a while since your mom had a poster of me on her wall,” the unidentified person revealed. The entertainer sang and danced to “The Greatest Show,” and those moves and high notes were certainly Donny-esque.

Several performers will reveal their identities as they are eliminated over the next few weeks.

While on their holiday break from the Strip, Donny and Marie and the entire Osmond family was jolted on New Year’s Eve when their youngest sibling, Jimmy, suffered a stroke while performing as Captain Hook in “Peter Pan” in Birmingham, England. Initial reports were that he is resting and recuperating while under a doctor’s care in the U.K.

His representative, Kevin Sasaki, told USA Today that Osmond “will take a few months off performing to rest and regain his health.” Sasaki said Saturday there were no updates to Osmond’s condition.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts.Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.