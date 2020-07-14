Las Vegas Strip star Terry Fator returns — in Ohio

Terry Fator says of his appearance at a club in Columbus, Ohio: “I’ve dreamed of doing it before ‘AGT,’ but never got the chance so it’s going to be a blast.”

Terry Fator poses on the red carpet ahead of the NHL Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 20, 2018. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas Strip headliner is back onstage — but not on the Las Vegas Strip.

Terry Fator is the star attraction at Funny Bone Comedy Club in Columbus, Ohio, from Thursday through Saturday. Fator is booked for one show Thursday night, and two performances Friday and Saturday. The club is seating only two- and four-person tables, with those in the venue socially distanced.

Face covers are mandatory for the staff, and recommended but not mandatory for guests. Fator is not in a face mask, which would defeat the whole point of ventriloquism. But he did slip a mask on Elvis impressionist Maynard T. Tompkins in the shows leading to the COVID shutdown.

Fator has previously talked of moving his act from the theater to clubs, and has wanted to delve into that scene even before he won Season 2 of “America’s Got Talent” title in 2007.

“I’ve dreamed of doing it before ‘AGT,’ but never got the chance so it’s going to be a blast,” he said Wednesday. “Plus, I’ll try out all my new material for whenever I get my Vegas show back.”

Hey Columbus! Make sure to get your tickets to see me and the cast when we perform at Columbus @FunnyBoneClubs from July 16th-18th: TICKETS: https://t.co/3Nkr0kLqz3 pic.twitter.com/FLWJHIB4Re — Terry Fator (@terryfator) July 13, 2020

Fator says he is in negotiations with a new casino, eager to announce his next Vegas reopens for entertainment. MGM Resorts International has been his exclusive production partner since the show opened in March 2009.

The ventriloquist and his stoner puppet, Duggie Scott Walker, promoted the shows on social media this week. The figure says, “I’m so stoked! I just found out I’m gonna be on an episode of ‘Columbo!’ I love Peter Falk!” If you don’t get that reference, consult the Google machine.

King is queen

The Vegas Room has become an oasis in a city thirsty for live entertainment.

Multitalented singer Amanda King is back at The Vegas Room, the Commercial Center supper club that has figured out how to blend food and entertainment in the COVID era. King performs for the dinner crowd Friday and Saturday night, with seatings at 6:30 p.m. for a full dinner, or 7:30 p.m. for a sampler plate. The club follows all Phase Two safety protocols.

Pianist/singer/songwriter Patrick Hogan’s brunch show is back at 1 p.m. Sunday and July 26; Toscha Comeaux and guitarist Rene Toledo appear July 24-25; Broadway and Vegas stage star Brent Barrett (an original Phantom in “Phantom — The Las Vegas Spectacular” at The Venetian) is July 31-Aug. 1; and Ian Ward of “Baz” at Palazzo Theater is Aug. 7-8.

Barrett also serves as the room’s entertainment director. Chef David James Robinson has developed a great menu, which satisfies the tastes of any Las Vegan, and also any vegan. Again, find The Vegas Room behind the red doors. If you’re at the green doors, you’re in the wrong place.

Railing

I was at once stunned and impressed that the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is in talks to take over Las Vegas Monorail operations. In the days before Uber, I rode the ’rail to several assignments on the Strip, and for a time is was a handy Kats! Bureau. The measure of time between MGM Grand and Westgate is about 800 words.

In any conversation about the Monorail’s future, the long-term objective should be to finally extend the system to Mandalay Bay at on the south end of the Strip, to McCarran International Airport, to the UNLV campus (Thomas & Mack Center, ideally for the NFR) and to Fremont Street Experience. Even extend the train to Red Rock Resort/Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin and M Resort on Las Vegas Boulevard.

It’s not cheap, but that strategy would boost business at the city’s major tourist destinations. It would also make life easier for locals who don’t want to fight traffic and parking on the Strip and downtown. I have figured, in a word-problem format, I could easily stop at four Vegas resorts — Mandalay Bay, Planet Hollywood, Sahara and the Plaza — in one evening while riding the Monorail. And this is the rant’s final stop.

