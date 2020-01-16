Las Vegas Strip ultra-pool Wet Republic set for makeover

Rockwell Group is partnering with Hakkasan Group in the refreshing of the 54,500-square-foot party space.

As competing daylife destinations succumb to chaos, Wet Republic remains buoyant.

The MGM Grand’s 12-year-old aquatic party enclave is due for a revamp. An extensive revitalization is planned for this summer at the ultra pool operated by Hakkasan Group.

According to a news release issued Wednesday morning, the space will be refurbished with “an enthralling architectural and audio-visual design revitalization.” Expect added plunge pools, a larger performance staging area, elevated cabanas and bungalows, new furniture and “immersive technology” that is not yet seen on the Vegas club scene.

Rockwell Group is partnering with Hakkasan in the refreshing of the 54,500-square-foot party space. The designers will work with the layout in place, which includes 10 deluxe cabanas, 12 VIP bungalows and a 2,500-square-foot open lounge.

Such artists as Tiësto, Zedd, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki and Illenium are scheduled to headline Wet Republic this summer (tickets are on sale Feb. 4 at wetrepublic.com).

The club plans to introduce a reconstructed artist performance space, with a custom DJ booth supported by new audio-visual production. The new staging is directed at a point on the main dance floor.

The new speakers are furnished by L-Acoustics Kara and ARCS II, behind the same sound setup as Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace. The 4,000-square-foot LED display is designed Dublin AV company AudioTek. The club emphasizes the focal point of the screen structure is a 13-foot interactive cube, with pixel-mapping and color-mixing capabilities directly above the artists’ performance space.

Aside from its lineup of headliners, Wet Republic plans themed pool parties with VIP bottle presentations and updated F&B offerings.

“Wet Republic is a renowned daylife leader not only in Las Vegas, but around the world,” Derek Silberstein, executive vice president of nightlife for Hakkasan Group, said in a statement. “Our reputation is anchored by crafting remarkable experiences for our guests. The revamp of Wet Republic and its impressive new offerings allows us to continue to do so on an unprecedented level.”

