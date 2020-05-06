Las Vegas Strip’s singing cowboy headlines at iconic ‘Welcome’ sign

Chase Brown played the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign in his usual attire — leather vest, matching cowboy hat, no shirt.

Chase Brown headlined the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Lounge this past weekend.

The Las Vegas Strip’s singing cowboy performs Facebook Live shows at 7 p.m. every Sunday. You never know where he’ll turn up. His most recent gig was a 40-minute performance at the iconic sign on Las Vegas Boulevard. Guitarist Glen McCallum of Brown’s band The Pursuit played along.

McCallum fit the bill while dressed as Hunter S. Thompson from “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.” Brown was in his usual attire — leather vest, matching cowboy hat, no shirt — an outfit that draws the honks.

“It was awesome,” Brown said. “We had a solar generator to power our gear. It was so much fun.”

Brown and his team of renown made news for a hot minute a couple of weeks ago as he performed from the bed of a pickup on the Strip until being pulled over by Las Vegas police.

That led to the classic moment when officer Evan Spoon issued a warning for driving too slowly and impeding traffic, and singing 30 seconds of Toby Keith’s “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”

Brown has attracted a solid following after moving to Vegas in 2014. He and The Pursuit (a neat pairing with his first name) have played Indigo at Bally’s, Le Cabaret at Paris Las Vegas, Extra lounge at Planet Hollywood Resort, Toby Keith’s at Harrah’s, International Bar at Westgate Las Vegas and Marilyn’s at the Eastside Cannery.

The country performer’s next show lines up with his birthday week. He’ll take the act inside, then look for more Vegas-tinged options.

“I’m doing something intimate and relaxed, thinking maybe a beautiful bathtub with 36 candles and me wearing my cowboy hat singing in the bubbles,” Brown said. “Then the following week I’m back at it. You’ll have to wait and see.”

