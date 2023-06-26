94°F
Kats

Las Vegas YouTube series mixes burlesque, baking

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2023 - 4:24 pm
 
Updated June 26, 2023 - 4:25 pm
Melody Sweets is shown in "The Sweets' Spot" YouTube series. (Melody Sweets)
Former "Absinthe" Green Fairy Melody Sweets is shown in a promotional shot for "Sweets' Spot." ...
Melody Sweets’ post-“Absinthe” career is really flouring.

The popular Las Vegas chanteuse is celebrating the sixth and final episode of her first season of “The Sweets’ Spot” YouTube series on Monday at The Beverly Theater. Red carpet/pre-party at 7 p.m., showtime is 8 p.m. (go to sweetsspottv.com for tickets and intel).

“The Sweets’ Spot” is a mirthsome mix of baking and burlesque comedy. Sweets is, of course, the creator of the Green Fairy of “Absinthe” fame, and also an accomplished baker. Her YouTube project brings to the kitchen a composite of ideas she’s held for years for the Vegas stage.

But this format seems her future, with ideas of expanding the concept to a longer form and producing a second season.

My favorite installment is the fourth episode, the black-and-white filmed “Leave The Gun, Take The Cannoli,” featuring Voki Kalfayan (the original Gazillionaire in “Absinthe”) as gangster Tony Cannoli.

Melissa King-Jules (stage name of MsTickle) is the series co-creator, with Anaïs Thomassian (Penny Pibbets in “Absinthe”) as producer. All three have written the project.

Among the cast of characters are Flamingo headlining comic-magician Piff the Magic Dragon, “Miss Behave Gameshow” creator Amy Saunders (the voice of the house), pin-up star Sabina Kelley, Hazel Honeysuckle (the current Green Fairy in “Absinthe”), Vegas lounge favorite Skye Dee Miles, Kasey Wilson (“Absinthe”) Buttercup and Darby Fox (both of the Burlesque Hall of Fame), Heather Holiday (“Absinthe”), burlesque performer Michelle L’Amour, New York performance artist Bradford Scobie, Sean and John Scott of “Absinthe,” and former Blue Man Group member and Gazillionaire performer Marc Roberts.

And, we have an in-fact Cool Hang Alert from the refrigerator band The Frigid Heirs (Joshua Danger, Isaac Tubb, Mike “Beans” Benigno and Robert John Kley). They perform regularly at Whirlpool Lounge. No cover, aside from the Tupperware, so get there.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

