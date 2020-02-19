Las Vegas’s Donald Trump impressionist adds Bernie Sanders

John Di Domenico (in character) shared a stage with Baldwin (out of character) on Feb. 7, in Cupertino, California. The event was a re-election fundraiser for Democratic Assemblyman Evan Low.

Renowned impressionist John Di Domenico and Oscar-nominated actor Alec Baldwin share a common portrayal: Donald Trump.

Di Domenico, who has appeared as Trump more than 50 times on the Fox News “Red Eye” late-night show and also “Fox & Friends,” performed several minutes of warm-up before Baldwin and the candidate were to conduct an onstage interview.

But Baldwin, who, of course, plays Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” wouldn’t let Di Domenico leave.

“He said, ‘You know, I do Trump for maybe five minutes every few weeks on ‘SNL,’ but this guy just did 12 minutes and killed it!’ ” Di Domenico says. “So, he interviewed me for a couple of minutes … he was unbelievably complimentary.”

Di Domenico, who also portrays Dr. Phil, Austin Powers, Jay Leno and Sean Connery in his myriad characters, is taking on both sides of the aisle.

He’s just mastered Bernie Sanders, and plans to unveil that impression at the 40th annual Golden Raspberry Awards (the Razzies) on March 14 in Los Angeles. Di Domenico has been working on Sanders for years, since Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign. He hopes he can get some mileage out of one of politics’ dominant personalities who is also portrayed by a famous actor, Larry David, on “SNL.”

Di Domenico says, “Word on the street is a Trump/Bernie debate is coming in the next few months.”

