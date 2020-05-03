Las Vegas’s famed Trump impersonator stars on Cameo

John Di Domenico is a star on the online service, which is a popular platform for entertainers, celebs and athletes.

John Di Domenico portrays Donald Trump in a Cameo appearance on Friday, May 1, 2020. (Michele Rothstein)

John Di Domenico portrays Donald Trump in a Cameo appearance on Friday, May 1, 2020. (Michele Rothstein)

John Di Domenico portrays Donald Trump in a Cameo appearance on Friday, May 1, 2020. (Michele Rothstein)

John Di Domenico is expanding his audience, one two-minute clip at a time.

The Las Vegas comic actor and column fave has become a popular figure on Cameo. The web service is for those seeking customized messages for such events as birthdays, anniversaries and college graduations. Anyone interested can write a 250-character description of what he or she wants.

The talent has one week to respond to a request. Those they don’t like, they reject.

The online service has become a popular platform for entertainers, celebs and athletes of all ilk. These public figures charge a variety of fees. Debbie Gibson ($195), Carson Kressley ($65), Sean Astin ($295) and Andrew Dice Clay ($299) are among the celebs featured.

You can even order a message from Larry Thomas (The Soup Nazi from “Seinfeld”) for $80. Major League slugger Albert Pujols charges $299. “Nature Boy” Ric Flair will record a personalized “WOOOO!” video for $500.

Di Domenico has found a new home on Cameo, especially with his Donald Trump act. Di Domenico also portrays Guy Fieri, Dr. Phil McGraw and Austin Powers. Di Domenico has completed more than 500 videos since joining in October, and during the COVID-19 shutdown has recorded between 12 and 15 clips per day.

Di Domenico raised his fee last month from $150 to $175, expecting to lessen the workload. “It actually increased,” he says.

This week Di Domenico was asked to record a clip as Trump for fashion designer Donatella Versace, whose birthday was Saturday.

“Donatella Versace has met the real Donald Trump, and here I am sending her my impression of Donald Trump,” Di Domenico says. “It’s a little unusual.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats! podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.