Late Meow Wolf founder honored in Santa Fe, site of his passing

The double-rainbows told Matt King’s story during the artistic visionary’s memorial service Friday in Santa Fe, N.M.

A pair of rainbows arced over the landscape in Santa Fe on Saturday, July 9, the day King died at age 37 in his adopted hometown. The images were the theme for his memorial service, also in Santa Fe. The city is also the headquarters for Meow Wolf, the arts and entertainment company King co-founded some 14 years ago.

Meow Wolf operates the enormously popular Omega Mart interaction experience, the cornerstone installation at Area15 that draws upwards of 25,000 visitors per week. The company announced King’s death Monday on the company’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

The post referred to King’s death as a “sudden passing.” The cause of King’s death has not been made public.

A company rep confirmed Saturday that King died in Santa Fe.

Josh Davisson, King’s best friend from childhood, eulogized the artistic visionary as “a true philosopher, a constant seeker of knowledge and truth.”

The artist’s passing has sent a shock through the company. King reportedly was engaged and about to move to what a colleague referred to as “a dream house.” He appeared to be living out the dream of any artist, with collaborators and friends who loved his artwork, his passion and his vision.

King’s friends and fellow artists convened at Scottish Rite Temple on Friday afternoon, and danced into the night at Meow Wolf’s House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe.

No such service is planned for Las Vegas, but King’s friends and colleagues from the Area15 installation have decorated a stack of Omega Mart boxes bearing messages and sketches, filled with glitter and multicolored smoke bombs. The boxes will be set aflame during a private ceremony Sunday night in Santa Fe, creating a smoking, rainbow effect.

At King’s public celebration Friday, guests walked through double-rainbow portals leading into and out of the service. Some of King’s artwork hung throughout the temple.

Davisson is show manager at Meow Wolf Inc., parent company of Omega Mart. He wrote and delivered the final tribute to his longtime friend and collaborator.

“(King) possessed a gravity that could pull anyone into his orbit, with a unique ability to make each and every person he met feel special and seen, regardless of the duration spent with him,” Davisson said. “He was beloved and admired by all.”

