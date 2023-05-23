Lawmakers say ‘Cut!’ to Jeremy Renner’s film pitch

Jeremy Renner visited Carson City on Monday. His idea for expanding the film industry in the state needs to wait.

Actor Jeremy Renner, right, poses for a photo with former Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, now president of the University of Nevada, Reno, on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Carson City, Nev. Renner spent Monday pitching an amendment to Nevada lawmakers to include his home region in a tax deal to expand the film industry to Las Vegas. But his hopes of making northern Nevada a film hub are likely on hold after the bill sponsor said it's too late to add his project. (AP Photo/Gabe Stern)

Actor Jeremy Renner stands outside the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., on Monday, May 22, 2023. Renner spent Monday pitching an amendment to Nevada lawmakers to include his home region in a tax deal to expand the film industry to Las Vegas. But his hopes of making northern Nevada a film hub are likely on hold after the bill sponsor said it's too late to add his project. (AP Photo/Gabe Stern)

Jeremy Renner, center right, meets with lobbyists and former Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, center left, now the president of the University of Nevada, Reno, before going to the Nevada Legislature on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Carson City, Nev. Renner spent Monday pitching an amendment to Nevada lawmakers to include his home region in a tax deal to expand the film industry to Las Vegas. But his hopes of making northern Nevada a film hub are likely on hold after the bill sponsor said it's too late to add his project. (AP Photo/Gabe Stern)

Actor Jeremy Renner poses for a photo with Democratic Assemblywoman Brittney Miller in Carson City, Nev., on Monday, May 22, 2023. Renner spent Monday pitching an amendment to Nevada lawmakers to include his home region in a tax deal to expand the film industry to Las Vegas. But his hopes of making northern Nevada a film hub are likely on hold after the bill sponsor said it's too late to add his project. (AP Photo/Gabe Stern)

Actor Jeremy Renner stands outside the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., on Monday, May 22, 2023. Renner spent Monday pitching an amendment to Nevada lawmakers to include his home region in a tax deal to expand the film industry to Las Vegas. But his hopes of making northern Nevada a film hub are likely on hold after the bill sponsor said it's too late to add his project. (AP Photo/Gabe Stern)

Jeremy Renner is a famous actor, not an elected official. But the “Avengers” co-star commiserated with the Nevada Legislature in Carson City on Monday, pursing his vision for expanding the film industry in this state.

Renner, a 10-year northern Nevada resident, met with state officials to grow the film industry for his home region. The veteran actor, who has recently recovered from life-threatening injuries in a Jan. 1 snowplow accident, sought to add a northern Nevada site to two sites in southern Nevada, which are the UNLV campus and Summerlin.

Despite his personal effort, Renner was learned his pitch to include northern Nevada arrived too late to consider in the current Legislative session. Sen. Roberta Lange (D-Las Vegas) is the bill sponsor. Developer Brandon Birtcher has headed up support of the project.

The southern Nevada locations would include a $1 billion expansion by Sony Pictures into the region. A bill moving through the state legislature will make available $190 million in tax credits annually for at least 20 years, to entice film productions into southern Nevada.

Renner was not dissuaded in his effort. The actor posted a photo with members of the governing body on social media, with the comment, “This is me staying quiet, listening, observing local government that represent all of Nevada. What a pleasure and honor to witness and be welcomed into policy, bills, and legislation to hopefully better represent this beautiful state and hard working citizens.”

A-list actor and busy entrepreneur Mark Wahlberg, who moved to Las Vegas in October, has expressed a similar objective, dubbing the concept “Hollywood 2.0.” A representative said Tuesday afternoon that Wahlberg’s team has followed Renner’s visit but offered no further comment.

During a promotional event for his Flecha Azul tequila brand at On The Border Mexican Grille & Cantina on Cinco de Mayo, Wahlberg reiterated his strategy to expand the film industry in the state.

“We’ve had a couple of really productive meetings recently, so so things are moving in the right direction,” he said. “It’s always an uphill battle when you’re trying to get something passed through legislation. But in three to five years, we could have up to 10,000 jobs in an industry outside of gaming. We’ll be training locals, hiring locals, encouraging lots of talented people to move here and become full-time residents.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

