Legendary boy band extends Sphere residency

Backstreet Boys have added even more shows to their residency at the Sphere this summer.

Backstreet Boys are playing at the Sphere this summer. (Brian Ziff)

Ticket demand for Backstreet Boys at Sphere is real, folks.

The band has added three dates to its “Into the Millennium” production. Aug. 8, 9 and 10 are those shows, announced Wednesday on the band’s social media. That brings to 15 (and maybe counting) as the full slate of shows, opening July 11.

Band member Howie Dorough said BSB’s international fan base would heed the call to Sphere.

“We have a true Backstreet Army, as as we’ve been calling them, our little army on the side,” Dorough said in a recent group Zoom interview with band mates Nick Carter, A.J. McLean, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell. “They have been with us through thick and thin, because we have put in the time investing into our fans, from the early years.”

Dorough said, prophetically, “We’re going to do really well there.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.