Legendary comic Gilbert Gottfried dies at 67

Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67.

Gottfried died from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, which affects the heart, his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.

Gottfieid had most recently performed in Las Vegas at the “Dirty Comedy Festival” at The Comedy Works at the Plaza on Oct. 15-16. Over the decades he had also headlined at such clubs as the now-razed Riviera Comedy Club, Shimmer Cabaret at the then-Las Vegas Hilton (now Westgate Cabaret at the Westgate Las Vegas) and Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club at MGM Grand.

“He headlined for me eight-nine years ago, and always crushed,” Garrett said in text Tuesday. “I’ve known him FOREVER. A true icon. The kindest man. He loved comedians, and unlike many, had that amazing laugh that he supported so many of us with.”

Gottfried was featured in Penn & Teller’s 2005 movie, “The Aristocrats,” the famous, improvised joke about a family of acrobats that comics typically turn in to a raunch escapade. During a roast for Hugh Hefner, Gottfried had famously turned to “The Aristocrats” after he attempted to joke about 9/11 shortly after the tragedy. In the movie, Penn & Teller used the clip of Gottfried’s legendary recovery at the dais.

Gottfried was a fiercely independent and intentionally bizarre comedian’s comedian, as likely to clear a room with anti-comedy as he was to kill with his jokes.

He first came to national attention with frequent appearances on MTV in its early days and with a brief stint in the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in the 1980s.

Gottfried also did frequent voice work for children’s television and movies, most famously playing the parrot Iago in Disney’s “Aladdin.”

“Gilbert’s brand of humor was brash, shocking and frequently offensive, but the man behind the jokes was anything but,” Gottfried’s friend and podcast co-host Frank Santopadre said in a statement. “Those who loved and him were fortunate enough to share his orbit knew a person who was sweet, sensitive, surprisingly shy and filled with a childlike sense of playfulness and wonder.”