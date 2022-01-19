Legendary Ghostbar returning to the Palms

We well remember the heady days and nights of the rooftop Ghostbar at the Palms.

The interior of Ghostbar in the Palms hotel-casino is seen in an undated photo. (Review-Journal File)

Fireworks explode over the Strip in Las Vegas as seen from Ghostbar at the Palms hotel-casino on Saturday, July 4, 2015. (Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

We well remember the heady days and nights of the rooftop Ghostbar at the Palms. The place was renamed Apex Social Club in 2018, under Clique Hospitality management. It is expected to open under its original Ghostbar name when the property does, likely to happen in the second quarter of this year.

It’s Coming Back! Everybody’s favorite, long known for offering some of the best views of the Las Vegas Strip. Ghostbar will make its return high atop @Palms when the property reopens in spring. Stay tuned for details. @vegas #Ghostbar pic.twitter.com/70TTCOR8CV — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 19, 2022

No word yet on the hotel’s booking partner at The Pearl concert theater, where Live Nation has held that role. Also eager to know the status of Studio at the Palms, the now-historic recording annex that has been dark since the hotel closed up in March 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

