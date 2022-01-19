Legendary Ghostbar returning to the Palms
We well remember the heady days and nights of the rooftop Ghostbar at the Palms.
We well remember the heady days and nights of the rooftop Ghostbar at the Palms. The place was renamed Apex Social Club in 2018, under Clique Hospitality management. It is expected to open under its original Ghostbar name when the property does, likely to happen in the second quarter of this year.
It’s Coming Back! Everybody’s favorite, long known for offering some of the best views of the Las Vegas Strip. Ghostbar will make its return high atop @Palms when the property reopens in spring. Stay tuned for details. @vegas #Ghostbar pic.twitter.com/70TTCOR8CV
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 19, 2022
No word yet on the hotel’s booking partner at The Pearl concert theater, where Live Nation has held that role. Also eager to know the status of Studio at the Palms, the now-historic recording annex that has been dark since the hotel closed up in March 2020.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.