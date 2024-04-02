Legendary pop-rock band returning to Wynn Las Vegas

The 40-year pop-rock band returns to Encore Theater at Wynn on May 3-4.

Simon LeBon of Duran Duran makes it count at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Aaron Garcia/Kabik Photo Group)

Duran Duran is shown in their Encore Theater debut at Wynn Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Aaron Garcia/Kabik Photo Group)

Duran Duran is an arena band that packs a punch in a theater.

The 40-year pop-rock band returns to Encore Theater at Wynn on May 3-4. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

Seated at 1,480 capacity, Encore Theater is the most intimate of Duran Duran’s touring stops. The band sold out their previous run in September and October 2022. Front man Simon LeBon joked from the stage, “Compared to the places we normally play, this seems like a well-appointed bathroom.”

The familiar roster of LeBon, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes and Roger Taylor continue to power the production. The band revives such classics as “Union of the Snake, “Notorious, ” “Rio,” “Girls on Film,” “Wild Boys” and the personal favorite James Bond theme, “A View to a Kill.”

They have also been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hal of Fame, and continue to perform for their global following. The crowd at the band’s Encore premiere in September 2022 stood the entire time, and knew all the words.

