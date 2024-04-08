54°F
Legendary R&B band returning to Las Vegas Strip

Ralph Johnson, Philip Bailey and Verdine White of Earth Wind & Fire are shown in an undated, ye ...
Ralph Johnson, Philip Bailey and Verdine White of Earth Wind & Fire are shown in an undated, yet visually effective, promotional photo. The legendary R&B band plays The Venetian Theatre from Wednesday through Saturday. (Jabari Jacobs)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 8, 2024 - 7:41 am
 

The band that started as the Salty Peppers is again spicing the Strip.

Earth, Wind & Fire returns to The Venetian Theatre for seven shows running Oct. 9-19. Tickets start at $59.95, fees not included, on sale 10 a.m. Friday at VenetianLasVegas.com, Ticketmaster.com or at The Venetian box office.

The legendary soul-funk-R&B band was formed by the late Maurice White in 1969. The band has since score eight No. 1 hits and have sold more than 100 million albums internationally. They have been honored with a Grammy Award Lifetime Achievement honor have been recognized by the Kennedy Center Honors. In 2000, EWF was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Led by longtime members vocalist Philip Bailey, bassist Verdine White and vocalist/percussionist/keyboardist Ralph Johnson, Earth, Wind & Fire has consistently sold out The Venetian Theatre in previous performances, cutting loose with such chart-toppers as “Let’s Groove,” “September,” “Reasons,” “Boogie Wonderland” and “Fantasy.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

