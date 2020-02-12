47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kats

‘Legends,’ Frank Marino going after mature audiences

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2020 - 6:46 pm
 

“Legends In Concert” has always felt like a show that should be held in public trust. Register it as a historic landmark, present it as a tour of how Las Vegas entrancement used to be.

Frank Marino is our guide. He lives on in “Legends,” emceeing the 36-year-old show full-time in his Joan Rivers character. Marino has impressively re-set his career after being was unable to deliver a “Divas Las Vegas” show back to the Strip after shutting down at Linq Hotel in June 2018.

But Marino has landed in a Vegas show — probably the only Vegas show — suited for his throwback stage skills. He joins a veritable Vegas institution with “Legends,” which opened at the then-Imperial Palace in 1983 and is the longest active production show on the Strip. Marino, of course, was a Strip headliner 33 years in “Evening at La Cage” at Riviera and later “Divas Las Vegas” at Linq Hotel.

Marino seemed to have dropped Rivers altogether when he ended a nine-week stint with the show in November. But the wig is out of the box again, after the show took January off and has rebooted with him as permanent host.

During his time off, Marino has updated much of his shtick from the “Divas” days. He’s lost the calcified joke about Lorena Bobbitt, and ditched the reference to flying on now-defunct Hooters Air.

Now, Marino says of his short, black skirt, “I found this in the closet, next to Ryan Seacrest.”

Intentionally, or not, Marino’s blinged-out prop microphone is smeared with red lipstick, also funny to anyone paying close attention. He still uses the “no ballroom” joke about his dresses. But if Elvis can still sing “If I Can Dream” from the 1968 comeback special, you have to allow it.

So the current “Legends” lineup is The King, starring Elvis tribute vet Matt Lewis; Tina Turner, played by Vivian Scott; and Freddie Mercury, inhabited by Fernando Castro. All three match their stars’ the vocal performances and have obviously studied the subjects moves (Lewis with the Elvis shoulder shake that escapes many Elvis tribute artists, Castro with Mercury’s across-stage strut and Scott with Turner’s full-body quiver).

“Legends,” for the first time, is presenting Vegas showgirls, collectively, as one of its superstar characters. The leggy dancers are not just backing dancers, afforded equal billing as Elvis and the rest of the legends. Producers are clearly attempting use “Legends” as the vehicle to fill the void left by the closing of “Jubilee” at Bally’s in 2016, and “Folies Bergere” in that very Tropicana Theater in 2009.

“Vegas! The Show,” too, attempts to keep traditional showgirls alive on a Vegas stage. “Legends” delves deeper into that rich history with pink-feathered costumes reclaimed from producer Mistinguett “Showgirls” production, known as the show that preceded Penn & Teller at the Rio in 2002. Designer Pieter Grove’s royal blue costumes from Bill Acosta’s “Lasting Impressions” show at the Flamingo, produced by Jeanne Bavaro, also make a triumphant return.

Those costumes allow the dancers to perform in pasties, also a first for “Legends,” which is going with more adult vibe than ever. The show is still fairly tame, especially compared with the heavy helping of raunch of such hit shows as “Absinthe.” But “Legends” is showing more edge, more skin and more bite in its construction.

In that theme, Marino is going “blue” and using more salty language than ever. He’s a man, and a woman, with something to prove after his 33-year run in “La Cage” and “Divas” ended so abruptly two years ago. Marino is continuing with the “Divas” concept and brand, heading up a showcase at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Italian American Club. But that will probably be the last time he takes the stage as a “Diva,” taking on a full “Legends” schedule.

Marino, for all of his stage experience, said he was anxious prior to Monday’s show. “My heart felt like it was going to jump out of my chest,” he said. “But I am so grateful, and you can take this down: I will never complain again about problems in a show, after what I’ve been through.”

Those who know Marino will hold him to that claim. He’s known as a “diva” for good reason. But he was sharp in his return to the stage. At the end of the performance, the Queen of Las Vegas fired a shot at a splashy new show playing at the Flamingo, where “Legends” has headlined.

“If you liked the show and you’re someone who posts reviews on Yelp or TripAdvisor, my name is Frank Marino,” he said, then took a three-beat pause. “If you didn’t like it, I’m RuPaul.

Cool Hang Alert

Lisa Gay and the Uli Geissendoerfer Trio head up a Valentine’s Day jazz hang at Dispensary Lounge at 2451 E. Tropicana Ave. Show time is 10 p.m.-2 a.m. This is a classic Vegas duck-in, no cover charge. Find these artists next to the waterwheel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Making Chile Colorado at Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas
Javier Chavez, chef/owner of Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas, makes Chile Colorado by braising pork belly with three kinds of peppers and serving it atop stewed black beans with crema and pickled jalapeño, carrots and onions, with flour tortillas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap introduces its vegan CrazyShake - VIDEO
Black Tap at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip has a new CrazyShake that's vegan -- The Black ’N White CakeShake. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri reflects on the Las Vegas dining scene
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri talks about the Las Vegas food scene while in town celebrating his 52nd birthday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Familiar faces among Circa culinary lineup
Derek Stevens and chefs Barry Dakake and Dan Coughlin talk about some of the new restaurants for Stevens' Circa resort project. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Ausser Rand und Band (Over the Top) bloody mary at the Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas
The Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas serves the Ausser Rand und Band bloody mary with Hofbrau Dunkel, vodka, bloody mary mix, a Tajin rim and a soft pretzel, slider, bacon, sausage and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Custom Pizza Truck is a 'kitchen on wheels' - VIDEO
Custom Pizza Truck serves pizzas in a one of a kind food truck that traveled to Poland and back. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Squidhat Records comes to an end - VIDEO
Founder Allan Carter explains decision to shutter the Las Vegas label. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kaiseki Yuzu relocates to Chinatown - VIDEO
Kaiseki Yuzu restaurant celebrated its move from Henderson to Chinatown at 3900 Spring Mountain Road on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Panic! at the Disco frontman opens studio for kids - VIDEO
Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie launches Notes for Notes at a Henderson Boys & Girls Club. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A sneak peek at the new Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas’ Chinatown is an Instagram dream come true with original art, an arch of skulls and one of roses. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegan menu unveiled on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Truth & Tonic, one of the two dining spots within The Venetian’s Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness, rolled out its new plant-based menu on Friday. Executive chef Pete Ghione talks about the menu. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making lobster and avocado flatbread at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Josh Grimes, chef de cuisine at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, created a lobster and avocado flatbread that also has avocado-creme fraiche spread, yellow tomatoes, red onion and Hearts On Fire microgreens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riding the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride at Disneyland
What it's like to ride the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Main St. Provisions is coming to the Arts District - VIDEO
Kim Owens talks about her new Arts District restaurant, Main Street Provisions, which is under construction. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist Wayne Littlejohn on “Spin Baby” - VIDEO
Wayne Littlejohn’s sculpture celebrates Las Vegas entertainers. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiësto headlines CES 2020 closing party at Hakkasan Nightclub - VIDEO
Tiesto performs for CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drake's first show of 2020 at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Drake performs at the indoor/outdoor XS and Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ceremony held for Elvis artist Trent Carlini - VIDEO
A ceremony was held for Elvis impersonator Trent Carlini on Wednesday night at The Space in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Small appliances unveiled in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The small appliances on show at Sands Expo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas include a Keurig cocktail maker, autonomous cooking system, nitrogen coffee ampules and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Impossible Foods debuts Impossible Pork in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Before a packed press conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Impossible Foods executives introduced Impossible Pork, its newest product. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga joins her band leader at his after-hours show - VIDEO
After finishing her “Jazz + Piano” show at Park Theater, Lady Gaga joined her band leader Brian Newman for a rousing version of "Fly Me to the Moon" during his show at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip after midnight on New Year's Day, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brian Newman rings in 2020 at NoMad at Park MGM - VIDEO
Brian Newman, bandleader for Lady Gaga, performs at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate the new year of 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hits Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve - VIDEO
Man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes covers entertainment on the Strip on New Year's Eve Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Mayfair Supper Club overlooking Bellagio fountains. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
RJ LIVE from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Aaron Drawhorn live from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip across from the Bellagio fountains on New Year's Eve.
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina talk about opening International Smoke
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina, partners in International Smoke, admit things don't always admit things don’t always work the first time. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Unravel the story of House of Eternal Return at Meow Wolf - VIDEO
New Mexico art collective Meow Wolf created the House of Eternal Return in 2016. The group is opening an original immersive experience in Las Vegas next year. (Meow Wolf)
Story behind Spago’s two-pound truffle - VIDEO
Spago chef Mark Andelbradt shares the story of a truffle hunter who found the truffle. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ayesha Curry preps for International Smoke opening
Ayesha Curry talks about preparing for the opening of International Smoke, her collaboration with Michael Mina at MGM Grand in Las Vegas (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST