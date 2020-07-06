Lennon, Hendrix shown pregnant in Las Vegas couple’s maternity pics

Bella Electric Strings founder Nina DiGregorio says, “We didn’t have the luxury of a traditional maternity shoot because of the quarantine, so we decided to do our own maternity photos.’

Every picture tells a story. This adage, and rock lyric, is right for Las Vegas rock ’n’ roll power couple Nina DiGregorio and Brody Dolyniuk.

The couple has turned the arrival of daughter Raina Marie Dolyniuk into an online rock photo gallery. Raina Marie was born 8:44 a.m. June 16, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Their photos were taken between June 6-10.

In the weeks before Raina’s arrival, the couple re-created a half-dozen iconic rock ’n’ roll portraits from their Las Vegas home. Iconic photos of John Lennon in New York City; Mick Jagger in the Rolling Stones’ “Start Me Up” video; Jimi Hendrix, cigarette dangling, set up behind a drum kit; Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys in a “Help Me Rhonda” T-shirt; Freddie Mercury at Wembley Stadium; Jim Morrison, also in NYC; and Geddy Lee of Rush onstage in a kimono make up the lineup.

Her photo captions refer to Mercury as “Preggy Mercury,” Wilson of “The Breech Boys,” Hendrix as “Jimi Cervix,” and Jagger as “Mick Pregger.”

DiGregorio explains, “We didn’t have the luxury of a traditional maternity shoot because of the quarantine, so we decided to do our own maternity photos. We thought it would be funny to re-create famous rock star photos, only if they were pregnant.”

The parents have been well-known for years around the Vegas entertainment scene. DiGregorio, master of the violin and bass guitar, is founder of the Bella Electric Strings music company and Femmes of Rock ensemble. Dolyniuk, a terrific vocalist and instrumentalist, created the Yellow Brick Road rock cover band and is frontman for “Symphonic Rock Show” performances across the country. He’s headlined several times in rock orchestra shows at The Smith Center.

Raina’s first name is a mix of Dolyniuk’s middle name, Ray, and Nina’s first name. Marie is Nina’s middle name, and her grandmother’s name. The couple has already nicknamed Raina “The Bella Brick Baby.”

DiGregorio gave birth early, the morning after she posed in a series of Jagger dance moves. “That was the last one, on June 15, and later that night we rushed to the hospital and Raina was born early morning,” DiGregorio says. “Mick put me over the edge.”

