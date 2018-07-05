Kats

Lewis-Seinfeld ‘Coffee’ episode, set in Las Vegas, airs Friday

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 4, 2018 - 5:02 pm
 
Updated July 4, 2018 - 6:17 pm

The episode of Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” featuring Jerry Lewis finally airs Friday.

But Lewis’ widow, Sam Lewis, won’t be watching.

She won’t be watching anything, actually.

“My TV has rabbit ears right now,” Lewis said Wednesday afternoon. “I can get two channels. That’s it. So you’ll have to tell me how it turned out.”

Lewis does plan to eventually check out this posthumous ode to her husband. She has just relocated after selling the house in the Scotch 80 neighborhood she and Jerry shared for 35 years. Seinfeld’s visit with Lewis at the house was one of Lewis’ final entertainment projects.

The format of “Comedians in Cars” talk series, on Netflix and Sony Crackle, is Seinfeld picking up a comic star in a classic vehicle, cruising to a coffee shop or cafe and bantering energetically about comedy.

Lewis and Seinfeld recorded their segment in March 2017, about five month before Lewis’ death on Aug. 20. Seinfeld picks a car that somehow relates to his guest; his vehicle of choice for Lewis was a 1966 convertible Jaguar roadster.

“It was a replica of the same car Jerry drove back in the day,” Sam Lewis said. “They talked in Jerry’s office for at least 30 minutes, maybe 45 minutes, then walked out and Jerry saw the car. He loved it.”

With the top down, Seinfeld drove the two to Omelet House on West Charleston Boulevard, one of Lewis’ favorite hangs. They talked for another two hours for an episode of about 15 minutes.

“It will be interesting to see how it’s cut and edited,” Sam Lewis said. “But Jerry wanted to do it, because (Seinfeld) was such a fan of his for all these years. Jerry had no second thoughts whatsoever about doing it.”

Sixty episodes have been banked since the series debuted in 2012. Dana Carvey, Dave Chappelle, Ellen DeGeneres, Zach Galifianakis, Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon are among the starts appearing in upcoming episodes.

Pizza and Pastrana

Evel Pie is hosting a viewing party Friday at its Fremont East location as Travis Pastrana attempts to complete three jumps once attempted by Evel Knievel.

Restaurant managing partner Branden Powers is revved up about this party.

“We’ll have a special, $6 for a cheese slice and beer,” Powers says, “and we’ll have a special Travis Pastrami Pizza.”

Only fitting.

Pastrana’s jumps are set to air at 5 p.m. on History channel. He’s attempting to surpass Evel Knievel’s leap of 50 crushed cars, 14 buses (lining up 16 behind Planet Hollywood, Paris and Bally’s) and topping the night with a shot at the Caesars Palace fountains.

For those unfamiliar with Fremont East, or legendary pop-culture figures, Evel Pie is a memorabilia-stuffed tribute to the great motorcycle daredevil. Displayed are an Evel Knievel pinball machine, posters, photos, even a vintage Evel bicycle from the 1970s. Powers conceived the idea with Knievel’s son Kelly Knievel.

The Franco 1,000

Like a dove in a magic act, time flies.

This is true for ace illusionist Mat Franco, who marked his 1,000th performance at his eponymous theater on Tuesday night. Franco opened in August 2015, having made national fame as the champion of “America’s Got Talent.”

But Franco’s Vegas stage debut was a dozen years earlier, when at age 15 he was invited to perform at the Society of American Magicians “Stars of Tomorrow” show.

That show was at the Riviera, which was at the time also home to the legendary drag show “An Evening at La Cage.” It was not the first time Franco would cross paths with that show, which would later be renamed “Frank Marino’s Divas Las Vegas” and perform — until June 26 — at what is now Mat Franco Theater.

What works in Vegas …

Maz Jobrani at Laugh Factory at the Tropicana. A cast member of the CBS series “Superior Donuts,” Jobrani made his Strip headlining debut this week and sold out four shows Saturday through Tuesday. The Tehran-born, Iranian-American comic has a serious following and has done some impressive corporate business (especially during the holiday season) in Las Vegas.

A great line: “Chad is a Muslim country in Africa, but it doesn’t sound like a Muslim country. It sounds like its just hanging out in Africa. ‘I’m Chad, I’m here with Egypt and Nigeria — I mean, Eric and Nick.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
U2 in Vegas through the years
U2 in Vegas through the years
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Black Tap In Las Vegas Makes This Instagram-ready Golden Knights Shake (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre Premieres Until December
‘Until December’ debuts at ‘Ballet & Broadway’ season finale (Carol Cling Las Vegas
Celebrate The Golden Knights With Knights-inpired Latte Art (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single Ramsey, who shot to fame after a viral video of him yodeling at an Illinois Walmart surfaced, just debuted “Famous.” “If I'm gonna be famous for somethin'/I wanna be famous for lovin' you/If I'm gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl” Mason Ramsey, “Famous” It’s been quite the rush to stardom for the 11-year-old, who appeared on The Ellen Show and performed at Coachella earlier this month. “I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud.” Mason Ramsey “I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala. (Janna Karel Las Vegas review-Journal)
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Kats Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like