Life with the Dead: Legendary rockers add 6 dates to Sphere series

Dead and Company has added six shows to its previously announced Dead Forever production.

Guitarist Bob Weir of veteran rock band The Grateful Dead performs during the second day of their last three concerts at Soldier Field stadium in Chicago, Illinois July 4, 2015, in this handout courtesy of Jay Blakesberg. (REUTERS/Copyright by Jay Blakesberg/Handout via Reuters)

The pulse has quickened for Dead and Company at the Sphere.

The band has added six shows, from July 4-13, to its previously announced “Dead Forever” production. That brings the total to 24 shows total, beginning May 16. Dead and Company announced the new shows on social media Friday afternoon. The original set was announced Thursday morning.

Advance presale registration is available at deadandcompany.com. The artist presale begins 10 a.m. Monday, Pacific time. Advance registration does not guarantee tickets. The general on-sale will begin 10 a.m. Feb. 9 Pacific time at ticketmaster.com.

Tickets start at $145, which includes all fees.

Dead and Company is led by ex-Grateful Dead members Bob Weir and Mickey Hart, joined by guitar great John Mayer, bassist Oteil Burbridge, keyboardist Jeff Chimenti and drummer Jay Lane.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.