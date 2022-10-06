Light out at Mandalay Bay, future of club space cloudy

Travis Porter is shown in this undated photo at Light Nightclub. (Light Nightclub)

Saweetie is shown in this undated photo at Light Nightclub. (Light Nightclub)

The Stanley Cup is used as a Dom Perignon decanter at Light at Mandalay Bay on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Light Nightclub)

An 11-piece ensemble weaves together three stories in "Baz" at Light nightclub in Mandalay Bay. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Light Vegas nightclub often attempted to be something different. The space hosted a musical-theater residency, with “Baz,” in 2015. It was also the venue for DJ Guy Laliberte’s “Candy World” pop-up nightclub experience in August 2019.

But Mandalay Bay’s mega-club has closed, effective, well, now. Venue operator Clique Hospitality confirmed the nightspot’s demise Wednesday morning.

“Clique is working with employees to reassign them at the company’s 10 Las Vegas destinations,” a Clique’s rep said in a statement, adding Daylight Beach Club is shutting down for the season on Oct. 16, reopening next spring.

Light opened in 2013. For a time, it was owned by Cirque du Soleil, which got out of the nightclub business after “Baz” fell short of sales projections seven years ago.

Mandalay Bay ownership company MGM Resorts International has no plans for the space to make public. From a company rep: “We will take time to identify the right amenity for the resort. Will share details when available.”

The club is in a heavy-traffic area, just off the hotel’s west entrance off the self-parking garage entrance and the Delano valet.

Neither Clique nor MGM Resorts explained why the club was closing, but we can deduce the club struggled to regain its crowd after returning from the pandemic shutdown. Light celebrated its reopening in Feb. 11-12 with performances by Wycleaf Jean and Sam Hunt.

