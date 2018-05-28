Lil Jon to perform free show before Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

The concert is free and open to the public, including fans who don’t hold tickets to Monday’s series opener.

Lil Jon, the Grammy Award-winning rap star, is a Golden Knights fans. (Vegas Golden Knights/Twitter)

Tiesto is shown with Lil Jon at Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. (Jordan Loyd)

Lil Jon. (Courtesy)

Lil Jon will perform Saturday at Surrender at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas.

Marc-Andre Fleury and Celine Dion, after her show Saturday night at the Colosseum. (courtesy)

Lil Jon spends a lot of time inside T-Mobile Arena at Golden Knights games.

You can find him outside the arena on Monday afternoon.

The Grammy Award-winning rap star who regularly incites noise form Golden Knights fans is performing a free concert at Toshiba Plaza just before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals. The show begins at 3 p.m., leading to the 5 p.m. face-off between the Golden Knights and Washington Capitals.

Guess who's holding a free concert on Toshiba Plaza at 3 p.m. before tomorrow's game YEAAAAAHH YOU GUESSED IT pic.twitter.com/mQEg95XTXz — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 27, 2018

The concert is free and open to the public, including fans who don’t hold tickets to Monday’s series opener. The NHL programs the entertainment for these free concerts, and also booked the rapper Logic at Toshiba Plaza before the Golden Knights’ first-round series opener against the L.A. Kings.

Though he’s from Atlanta, Lil Jon has adopted the Golden Knights as his favorite team and has been an omnipresent figure at home games all season. He is reportedly appearing with “special guests,” according to a news release announcing the show. Portions of the performance will air on NBC.

‘Blanc’ check

We (or rather, “I”) wrote of construction at the old Gallery space at Planet Hollywood. A new show is indeed hauling in, and soon. “Blanc de Blanc,” a spirited cabaret-style production that offers “an intoxicating blend of vintage glamour, high-end spectacle and titillating acts to infatuate, illuminate and delight.”

Colorful account, which is from the show’s own website.

The production is just coming off a four-month tour of Australia. Already, word around the production is it might open as early as the late-summer.

Expect the show to boast a bit of Vegas familiarity in Spencer Novich, performer and creative consultant. Novich has performed in “Ka” at MGM Grand and was also the manservant in the brilliant but short-lived “Vegas Nocturne” at the Cosmopolitan.

The Marc-Celine scene

Marc Andre-Fleury attended Celine Dion’s show on Saturday night. Dion has been wearing a commemorative No. 29 Fleury Golden Knights jersey during “River Deep-Mountain High” and wore it again in that performance.

