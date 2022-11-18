Lin-Manuel Miranda says of Santana project, ‘I’d take that call’

Lin-Manuel Miranda, co-creator of Freestyle Love Supreme, performs alongside cast members Kaila Mullady, left, and Jay C. Ellis at The Summit Showroom inside The Venetian on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lin-Manuel Miranda, co-creator of Freestyle Love Supreme, is interviewed before performing with the cast at The Summit Showroom inside The Venetian on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lin-Manuel Miranda, co-creator of Freestyle Love Supreme, poses for pictures before performing with the cast at The Summit Showroom inside The Venetian on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Carlos Santana says he wants to connect with Lin-Manuel Miranda. But the rock legend made that connection, spiritually, long ago.

“You have to understand, Carlos Santana is basically like a saint,” Miranda said during a chat at a Palazzo Suite hours before performance in “Freestyle Love Supreme” show at Sands Showroom at The Venetian. “He’s like in sainthood status in my family. That’s not even like an artist. That’s like, the portrait on the wall is next to Jesus.”

Santana was woven into our conversation from an interview in September. The House of Blues headliner said at the time he’d been up the night before, thinking about a rock musical he’s been developing, titled “Ritual.”

Santana has recorded some African-gospel pieces for the project, which his to invoke images of those who adhere to rituals, from the pope to soccer moms, as he stated.

“I don’t want it to sound like I’m boasting, but with total conviction and affirmation, I have something that will be bigger than ‘Lion King’ or ‘Hamilton.’ ” Santana said. At that point, he confided, ‘I’m gonna need to hook up with Lin-Manuel.’”

Miranda smiled as he processed this development.

“I would take that phone call, yeah, absolutely,” he says. “I would always consider anything Carlos had to say to me. It’s very surreal to even know that someone like that knows who you are. Full stop.”

Consider the project, and conversation, “Ongoing.”

‘O,’ you say

Miranda remembered a visit to Vegas when he was a kid.

“I saw ‘O,’ when I was here with my grandma, and I have never seen a man on fire for that long,” he said, recalling one of the Cirque show’s more dramatic moments. “I still have questions. Like, I couldn’t wrap my head around the rest of it. But I know how hard it is to be on fire, and I do not understand how that man was on fire for that long, and how he doesn’t nine times a week.”

Again, with the Rat Pack

Miranda is among the superstars who tap into the Rat Pack lineage in Vegas.

Miranda has a bit of swagger, we’ll say that. He’s also bringing “FSL” into the very property where the Sands Copa Room stood, the fabled home of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.

“It’s an it’s incredible heritage, and the fact that it’s a place where you and your fan base can really find each other is really special,” Miranda said. “That’s what’s really exciting about the promise of Las Vegas. I’m hoping that ‘Freestyle’ can find that space in the same way, and word will spread just from the experience folks have at the show.”

No water, but smooth sailing

We understand Adele’s rehearsals have gone long, but productively, at the Colosseum. We have to applaud her post on social media on Thursday, from Cleopatra’s Barge. Yes, Adele is the first headliner since Wayne Newton, Dionne Warwick and David Perrico’s Pop Strings to appear on the Barge’s famed stage.

Sad that the venue is not hosting live entertainment anymore. It would be an inspired spot for an Adele pop-up performance.

“I’m feeling all sorts as I write this. I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited,” Adele posted. “I feel a million miles away from home, I can’t stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in ‘Mars Attacks’ and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!? I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job.”

That is all encouraging, as we are inching toward the long-awaited launch of “Weekends With Adele,” opening Friday. The show is keeping its Covid-19 vaccination requirement (14 days past final vaccination shot). This is the only live performance in the city still adhering to this provision, at least that I can find.

Adele is not offering any meet-and-greet packages, either. She’s protecting her general health, and also her invaluable voice, spending about $475,000 on a system of air purification and dehumidifier units in her dressing room and onstage.

Celine Dion also had a system set up during her residencies at the Colosseum. She ordered up a series of misters at the front of the stage, among other voice-saving devices. For Adele, it all starts with that vocal instrument.

Westgate laughs

Bronx Wanderers have unveiled their grandiose plans to shuffle from Westgate Cabaret to South Point Showroom in February. The guys will perform three shows per month there, as we reported some time ago, while making bank on the road. It’s a far more sensible strategy, financially and even spiritually, than five shows per week at the Westgate. Plus, the schedule keeps Vincent John fresh for his many personal appearances around town.

As the rocking Adinolfis relocate, Westgate is going with Comedy Cabaret, a new comedy project from Doug Miranda, who also produces Soul of Motown at the Cabaret. The club is set to open the week after the Super Bowl, running 10 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Miranda is looking for headliners, so Vegas comics, opportunity knocks.

A night with ‘Awakening’

The visually impressive, even imposing, show at the Wynn is still trying to find its audience, as we say. About 200 folks were in the house Wednesday, as a friend in the room reported. That figure needs to improve, obviously, in a show with a $120 million budget.

But we are confident audiences will grow out, like the show’s Nymph character, as the production’s marketing crew invades Southern California (they bought a lengthy sponsored spot on ABC7 in L.A. this week).

Also, a note to show-goers: Don’t bang your head against the speakers attached to the seats at Awakening Theater. Those in attendance have been reminded not to do that.

Cool Hang Alert

Comedy is on the tap at Art Houz Theater at 814. S. 3rd Street in downtown Las Vegas. “Stark Raving Comedians,” showcasing the art of Michael K. Stark and featuring A.J. Rivera, Trevor James, CeCe Sample, Johnny Brim, Dan Oguss and Darrin Chase is 7 p.m.-midnight Friday. No cover. It’s good to bring the Cool Hang to the ‘hood, you know?

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.