Lionel Richie bringing the party to Wynn Las Vegas

Lionel Richie poses on the red carpet for Keep Memory Alive's 23rd annual Power of Love gala, raising money for Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health's programs and services, at the MGM Grand Garden arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lionel Richie performs during the 23rd annual Keep Memory Alive "Power of Love Gala" benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 16, 2019 in Las Vegas. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Lionel Richie performs during the 23rd annual Keep Memory Alive 'Power of Love Gala' benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 16, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Lionel Richie is still in “show mode.”

That’s how Richie said he felt during his spirited performance at the Keep Memory Alive Power of Love Gala at MGM Grand Garden arena on March 16. Richie, who hinted at a return to the Strip that night during an interview on the red carpet, will play two nights at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas at 8 p.m. Aug. 9-10.

Tickets cost $69.50-$356.50 (minus fees) and will be on sale at 10 a.m. April 5 at Wynn Las Vegas (702-770-9966) or WynnLasVegas.com.

The back-to-back shows mark Richie’s first headlining performances at the Wynn and are slotted into his “Hello” tour. The concert series opens May 28 in Sugar Land, Texas, and runs through Aug. 30 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The R&B legend turns 70 on June 20 and continues to serve as the elder judge on “American Idol.”

Richie closed his two-year residency run, “All The Hits,” at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood last October. Performances from that show were captured for the upcoming “Live From Las Vegas” album, due on the Capitol Records label on Aug. 23. His solo hits “All Night Long,” “Say You, Say Me,” “Hello,” “Dancing On The Ceiling” and “Truly” are on that release. The Commodores are celebrated with “Three Times a Lady,” “Brick House” and “Easy.”

“I am so excited to bring my ‘Live from Las Vegas’ album to life and to share it with my fans,” Richie said in a statement. “Also, I’m really looking forward to going on tour and performing for everyone this summer – it’s going to be one big party”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts.Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.