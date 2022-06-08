Lionel Richie, Megan Thee Stallion among iHeart Festival headliners

The iHeart Radio Music Festival brings variety once more to Las Vegas in September.

Megan Thee Stallion on the red carpet before the start of the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena , in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

FILE - Lionel Richie performs at KAABOO Texas in Arlington, Texas on May 10, 2019. Richie is among this year’s first time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Nicki Minaj onstage at the iHeartRadio Summer Pool Party at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The iHeart Radio Music Festival is again making T-Mobile Arena and Area15 its dual playgrounds. And again, diversity in the headlining roster will rule the Sept. 23-24 spectacle.

Lionel Richie, Avril Lavigne, Black Eyed Peas, LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Nicki Minaj, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Sam Smith and The Black Keys are among the performers announced to play T-Mobile’s main stage over the two-night event. More will be announced. Ryan Seacrest returns as this year’s host.

Headliners confirmed at Area15’s outdoor Daytime Stage include Lavigne, Maggie Rogers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, Girl in Red, Lauv, Chlöe, Willow, Chase Rice, Latto, Carly Pearce, Ryan Hurd, Gayle and Lauren Spencer-Smith. The outdoor event opens at 11 a.m. Sept. 24.

Tickets for all live events are on sale June 17 at AXS.com. The CW will broadcast a two-night television special of the Vegas shows in October. The CW also will livestream both nights of the festival on The CW app and CWTV.com.

“We’re thrilled to once again return to Las Vegas for a weekend full of great live music with this year’s Festival,” Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia, said in a statement. “What makes this festival one of a kind is that we have the best artists from every genre of music that we play on our 860 iHeart stations all on one stage. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see so many legends performing together.”

The show broadcasts live across the country on more than 150 iHeartMedia radio stations. The company’s Vegas stations are Sunny 106.5-FM, 93.1-FM The Mountain, 95.5-FM The Bull and Real 103.9-FM.

“This is the one music festival that celebrates the best in class in all genres of music,” John Sykes, president of entertainment enterprises for iHeartMedia, said in a statement. “Fans love this weekend because they discover new artists and the artists leave with new fans.”

