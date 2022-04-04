Lionel Richie residency extended in Las Vegas

Music legend Lionel Richie is shown at Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Theater in his “Back to Las Vegas” show, Jan. 26, 2022. The singer has extended the show through October. (Patrick Gray/Kabik Photo Group)

Lionel Richie sings “Hello.” He’s not ready to say goodbye to his show on the Strip.

The superstar hitmaker and “American Idol” judge has extended his stay at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas through October. His new dates run Oct. 12, 14-15, 19 and 21-22. The just-announced dates are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

Richie is currently booked July 2-3, Aug. 5-6, 12-13 and 19-20. The last set of dates are rescheduled from two dropped shows over the weekend. Richie cited back problems for the cancellations.

Richie’s hit list includes “Endless Love,” “Lady,” “All Night Long,” “Penny Lover,” “Stuck on You,” “Hello,” “Say You, Say Me” and “Dancing on the Ceiling,” among others. One of the best-selling artists in recording history, Richie has sold 125 million albums worldwide and has won an Oscar (for Best Original Song, “Say You, Say Me,” in 1986), a Golden Globe, four Grammys, was a 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and a Kennedy Center Awards recipient in 2017.

In an interview from the year the Kennedy Center presented that honor, Richie recalled his first solo Vegas show in 1982. It was a one-off at the Aladdin Theatre for the Performing Arts, today’s Zappos Theater.

“We did ‘All Night Long,’ before it was a hit, in my first show here in Vegas,” Richie said. “Now, back in the day, you could put a song out and it would take two to three weeks for it to be a hit. But when I started ‘All Night Long,’ people responded to it as if it was already a hit. They had no idea what is was, but they liked it.”

Given the popularity of his Encore Theater shows, they still do.

