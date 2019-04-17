Live from T-Mobile: Golden Knights entertainment, a drag brunch, more

Steven Wayne as Cher in "Stars-N-Stilettos" brunch at Chateau Nightclub. (Courtesy)

Kenneth Blake stars in "Stars-N-Stilettos" drag brunch at Chateau Nightclub at Paris Las Vegas. (Courtesy)

Kenneth Blake as Madonna in "Stars-N-Stilettos" drag brunch at Chateau Nightclub at Paris Las Vegas. (Courtesy)

Steven Wayne as Cher in "Stars-N-Stilettos" brunch at Chateau Nightclub. (Courtesy)

Chris Woods as Diana Ross in "Stars-N-Stilettos" drag brunch at Chateau Nightclub at Paris Las Vegas. (Courtesy)

The main room at Chateau Nightclub, site of "Stars-N-Stilettos" drag brunch at Paris Las Vegas. (Anthony Mair)

The roof top of Chateau Nightclub, site of "Stars-N-Stilettos" drag brunch at Paris Las Vegas. (Anthony Mair)

Piff the Magic Dragon (legal name John Van der Put), Bill Russell, an unidentified guest, and Jade Simone are shown after Piff's show at Flamingo Las Vegas on

Brian Thomas, Lorren Cackowski and the shark from Shark Reef at Mandalay Bay are shown at New York-New York on Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019. (Stephanie Sanchez).

Max Mazursky, founding member of Warrant sitting in for Hart Attack, is shown at Nine Fine Irishmen on the Brooklyn Bridge at New York-New York on Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is The Perch at T-Mobile Arena, where the Vegas Golden Knights are in the deep end of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the San Jose Sharks.

The rain earlier wrought chaos (but not Kaos) at New York-New York, with all the entertainment pulled inside. The hotel’s head of entertainment, Stephanie Sanchez, adapts at BATS (Bar at Times Square) and other venues to keep the pre-game party going.

Before Games 3 and 4 I’ve run into Hart Attack, with Drew Hart of Yellow Brick Road as the front man and original Warrant drummer Max Mazursky in the lineup; Velvet Elvis, starring Rockie Brown (of great renown) and Aaron Fuller on guitar; and Strip, with Lily Arce of David Perrico’s Pop Strings singing.

This is not counting the New York-New York pre-game parade from Sunday, led by Brian Thomas — we know him as Lucky the Leprechaun from O’Shea’s — and Lorren Cackowski of Heart Attack Grill at Neonopolis, which is not connected to the band Hart Attack.

Also, the shark mascot from Shark Reef at Mandalay Bay was brought in, evidently just to be yelled at, during this parade. We’ve got it all in VegasVille.

More from this scene, and elsewhere:

Sunny side up

”Frank Marino’s Divas Las Vegas” remains latent. But the divas of that Las Vegas production are slipping into the stilettos for a new brunch production.

“Stars-N-Stilettos” opens at noon Saturday at Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop. The show is created and directed by Kenneth Blake, who portrayed Madonna in Frank Marino’s “Divas” show through its closing last June at Linq Hotel. Chris Woods is back onstage as Diana Ross, and Steven Wayne (Cher, Celine Dion) is also in the cast.

Other characters include such drag-show mainstays as Whitney Houston, JLo, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey and Tina Turner.

The rooftop brunch packages start at $39.99, with bottomless mimosas priced at $25 and open-bar packages at $35. A meet-and-greet with the cast is offered for an additional $25. The show runs Saturdays through May 18.

Hilton expansion

Famed celeb journalist Perez Hilton, to be featured on an upcoming episode of PodKats!, is bringing his PHP podcast with partner Chris Booker to The Space at 4:30 April 27. It’s the duo’s second live show, in front of a real audience, following an event at The Comedy Store in L.A. on April 6.

This is a ticketed event, entertainment fans, starting at $20, $30 for VIP (which offers a meet-and-greet). Hilton says he’s spending six weeks in town this summer, just to explore the city and surrounding areas (he’s never been to the Grand Canyon, and never experienced Hakkasan Nightclub except to dine).

“I love, love Las Vegas,” says Hilton, who has three young children. “If I could have a permanent thing as a headliner I would move my family there, full time.” Hilton mused about moving to Vegas when he guest-starred in “Chippendales” at the Rio last year. But he still wants to spend four months a year here, toggling time in the summer and around the holidays.

“I want to explore more of Nevada,” Hilton says. “One of the things that surprises people in L.A. or elsewhere, when I talk about Las Vegas, it’s more kid-friendly than Los Angeles. There is more to do for children than L.A. We went to Valley of Fire and Mount Charleston. I loved both of them, and I want to explore more of the variety of nature around Las Vegas.”

Piff Nation

In one night, Shania Twain and ex-Celtic great Bill Russell (one of whom will be headlining in VegasVille this year) visited Piff the Magic Dragon on Sunday at his re-named showroom at Flamingo Las Vegas.

They were in separate parties. But Piff has become quite a destination production, and has added 5:30 p.m. shows to his 8 p.m. schedule on select nights to meet ticket demand.

ShowBuzz!

Readers seem to think I am kidding about the “Fuerza Bruta” tent being open for business. It is. MGM Resorts International still owns the big venue, which is still standing at ExCal and is entertaining offers for shows in there. I say bring in furniture, set up a port-a-potty outside and rent it as a guest suite … A round of applause, and also a round of fizzywater, to producers of “Elvis Presley’s Heartbreak Hotel in Concert” at Harrah’s Showroom. The creative team is including Harrah’s Piano Bar performer Pete “Big Elvis” Vallee in the show’s video montage of international Elvis tribute artists, a fun way to remind of Presley’s worldwide appeal … The likelihood of “A Mob Story” ever returning to Las Vegas seems curtailed as co-producer Michael Franzese and his family have opened “Slice,” a pizza restaurant in San Francisco. “Franchise opportunities coming,” Franzese posts on Twitter … “Vegas Gone Country,” the Peter Pavone and Kurt Brown-produced country tribute at V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops is reportedly filling the house … Patrick Barney and Sam Shockley’s RainMaker Productions is presenting the Kelly Clinton/Elisa Fiorillo and Frankie Scinta shows at Pegasus Showroom at Alexis Park. I have evidently ruffled some feathers by not mentioning the production company in my previous, heartfelt mentions of those shows.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1on Instagram.