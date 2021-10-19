Lizzo set to headline NYE at Virgin Hotels

Lizzo will close the year at the The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, and she will count it down.

Lizzo (Brenton Ho/Kabik Photo Group)

Lizzo is shown performing her sold-out show at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Joy Chong)

Lizzo is performing the first New Year’s Eve show at the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

The chart-topping performer is set to play a one-off at the hotel, and will be counting down the new year, with doors at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $99.50 and will go on sale this Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

“What a great way to close out our opening year,” said Richard “Boz” Bosworth, president and CEO of JC Hospitality, owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. “We couldn’t be more pleased to have Lizzo ring in the New Year with us, and we look forward to celebrating everything 2022 has in store here at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.”

“Since opening The Theater this September, we have had unparalleled talents come through our venue, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome our first worldwide megastar,” said Bobby Reynolds, senior vice president of AEG Presents Las Vegas. “We are thrilled to have Lizzo join us for our final performance of 2021. The Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will be the place to be on New Year’s Eve.”

Lizzo previously has headlined NYE at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in 2019. She is known for her soaring collaborations with such artists as Cardi B, Missy Elliot and Ariana Grande. In 2019, Lizzo notched her first No. 1 single with “Truth Hurts” on the Billboard Hot 100. “Juice,” “Good As Hell” and three Grammy Awards followed.

