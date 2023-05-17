Long-running Strip tribute show returns for anniversary

“Legends In Concert” is coming back for a limited run at Orleans Showroom.

Frank Marino as Joan Rivers is shown in the "Legends in Concert" show 'Legendary Divas" at Tropicana in February 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tierney Allen as Lady Gaga is shown in the "Legends in Concert" show 'Legendary Divas" at Tropicana in February 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Janae Longo plays Adele in "Legendary Divas" at the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip. (Legends In Concert)

Lisa McLowry as Cher is shown in the "Legends in Concert" show 'Legendary Divas" at Tropicana in February 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Elisa Furr as Celine Dion is shown in the "Legends in Concert" show 'Legendary Divas" at Tropicana in February 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bill Cherry, the 2009 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest champion, is cast in "Back in the Building," the new "Legends in Concert" show celebrating the King. (Legends in Concert).

Frank Marino, as the late Joan Rivers, performs his final show in "Legends in Concert" at Tropicana Theater in November 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A showgirl scene from "Legends In Concert." (Denise Truscello)

“Legends in Concert” has made it back to the stage in time for its 40th anniversary — in limited fashion.

The long-running tribute production is performing from June 26-July 8 at Orleans Showroom. Official word of the engagement should be issued as early as Wednesday.

The characters are Dolly Parton, Whitney Houston, Cher and Lady Gaga. Las Vegas Strip icon Frank Marino is back as the star host, in his familiar Joan Rivers role.

“Legends”most recently performed the all-Elvis tribute “Back In The Building” at Tropicana to close 2022. It has been seeking a resident theater since. It ran most of 2022 as “Legendary Divas,” with its first all-female cast of Adele, Cher, Lady Gaga and Celine Dion.

The longest-running production in Vegas when it closed, “Legends” opened at then-Imperial Palace (today’s Linq Hotel) on May 5, 1983, with an original cast of Elvis, Marilyn Monroe, Buddy Holly and Janis Joplin.

After a run at Imperial Palace, “Legends” moved to Harrah’s in 2009, and on to Flamingo in 2014 before settling at the Trop in February 2019 at the former Tiffany Theater. The showroom was made famous by “Folies Bergere,” and is currently presenting “MJ Live” and Jason Tenner’s “Purple Reign” Prince tribute.

“Legends”has played to more than 35 million fans around the world, but its international headquarters has remained in Las Vegas.

On Dec. 31, the day of the show’s final performance at the Trop, “Legends” Chief Operating Officer Brian Brigner spoke of the show’s longevity.

“Being the longest-running show in Las Vegas is a big message,” Brigner said. “We don’t want to let go of it.”

