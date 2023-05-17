Long-running Strip tribute show returns for anniversary
“Legends In Concert” is coming back for a limited run at Orleans Showroom.
“Legends in Concert” has made it back to the stage in time for its 40th anniversary — in limited fashion.
The long-running tribute production is performing from June 26-July 8 at Orleans Showroom. Official word of the engagement should be issued as early as Wednesday.
The characters are Dolly Parton, Whitney Houston, Cher and Lady Gaga. Las Vegas Strip icon Frank Marino is back as the star host, in his familiar Joan Rivers role.
“Legends”most recently performed the all-Elvis tribute “Back In The Building” at Tropicana to close 2022. It has been seeking a resident theater since. It ran most of 2022 as “Legendary Divas,” with its first all-female cast of Adele, Cher, Lady Gaga and Celine Dion.
The longest-running production in Vegas when it closed, “Legends” opened at then-Imperial Palace (today’s Linq Hotel) on May 5, 1983, with an original cast of Elvis, Marilyn Monroe, Buddy Holly and Janis Joplin.
After a run at Imperial Palace, “Legends” moved to Harrah’s in 2009, and on to Flamingo in 2014 before settling at the Trop in February 2019 at the former Tiffany Theater. The showroom was made famous by “Folies Bergere,” and is currently presenting “MJ Live” and Jason Tenner’s “Purple Reign” Prince tribute.
“Legends”has played to more than 35 million fans around the world, but its international headquarters has remained in Las Vegas.
On Dec. 31, the day of the show’s final performance at the Trop, “Legends” Chief Operating Officer Brian Brigner spoke of the show’s longevity.
“Being the longest-running show in Las Vegas is a big message,” Brigner said. “We don’t want to let go of it.”
John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.