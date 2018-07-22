Longtime ambasssador on the Las Vegas Strip dies

An ambassador on the Las Vegas Strip has died.

Domenic Strano ran the showrooms at Harrah's Las Vegas for 30 years. (Alan Glist)

Domenic Strano, right, is shown with Alan Glist at Strano's 68th birthday party in August 2017 at Harrah's Las Vegas. (Alan Glist)

Domenic Strano, the genteel gentleman who maintained decorum at Harrah’ entertainment venues for more than 30 years, passed away early Saturday morning St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin campus.

Strano had suffered from effects of a recent bout with pneumonia. He was 69. Strano had retired from his post at Harrah’s this spring.

The tuxedo-clad, silver-haired showroom manager was a familiar figure at the entrance of Harrah’s Showroom and Harrah’s Cabaret. For more than 30 years he ran the rooms’ operations, escorting dignitaries to their reserved booths and ticket-holders to their seats. Strano learned the craft while working for the late Bob Stupak at Vegas World, located on the property where the Stratosphere now stands.

“Guys like Domenic don’t exist in Las Vegas anymore,” Alan Glist of GFour Productions, whose “Menopause the Musical” performs at Harrah’s Cabaret. The show celebrated 5,000 shows in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. “I used to sit with him, four-five nights a week, and listened to his stories. He knew every gangster, every entertainer, to come through Las Vegas. He was one of the great guys you just loved and respected.”

Clint Holmes, the Righteous Brothers, Mac King, Rita Rudner, and members of “Million Dollar Quartet” and Tenors of Rock were among Strano’s many friends who have headlined the hotel.

The Tenors dedicated Sunday’s performance to Strano, who never married and had no children.

“The people he worked with were his family,” said Glist, who is arranging a celebration of life for Strano at the showroom.

Strano once said of his friendly disposition, “That’s who I am. I don’t know any different.”

