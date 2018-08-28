Longtime Las Vegas anchor Monica Jackson leaving Fox 5

Monica Jackson , a 14-year veteran Fox 5 broadcast team, has announced she is leaving the station effective Friday.

Monica Jackson, a 14-year veteran Fox 5 broadcast team, has announced she is leaving the station effective Friday. (Twitter)

Monica Jackson, a 14-year veteran of the Fox 5 broadcast team, has announced she is leaving the station effective Friday.

In a statement from Jackson’s management company 7Dayz LLC and MOJ Management, Jackson said she was departing as her contract with the station expires.

“I have enjoyed my time at Fox 5 and greatly appreciate the support of the viewers and my colleagues at the station,” Jackson said in a statement. “I look forward to my future endeavors here in Las Vegas, which includes developing, producing and launching a national TV show focused on the talented people and opportunities in our great city.”

Jackson’s statement was issued by her husband, Delano, president of her management company.

Jackson is originally from Detroit, and graduated college from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah. She has been an anchor on Fox 5’s morning newscast and a popular member of the station’s “More” show. Jackson originally worked in her home town of Detroit, and moved to Las Vegas after a few years as a morning traffic anchor in Greensboro, N.C.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.