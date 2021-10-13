Lovato, McLean, Sparks join Power of Love lineup

Power of Love is honoring Smokey Robinson, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Genting Berhad CEO K.T. Lim, whose company developed Resorts World.

More power. More love. More stars.

Demi Lovato, AJ McLean and Jordin Sparks are the latest entertainers set to perform at Saturday’s 25th Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala at Resorts World Las Vegas.

The event honors Motown legend Smokey Robinson, recording star and studio trailblazer Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Genting Berhad CEO K.T. Lim, whose company developed Resorts World.

About 1,200 guests are expected in the new pavilion at Resorts World, being constructed especially for the event (for info about the gala and clinic, go to keepmemoryalive.org).

McLean is a member of Backstreet Boys who most recently performed at Summit Showroom at The Venetian in “The After Party,” along with fellow BSB bandmate Nick Carter, Joey Fatone of N’ Sync and Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men. Lovato has won MTV Video Music and ALMA awards, and also the Billboard Women in Music Award, five People’s Choice Awards and has been named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people. Sparks is the Season 6 winner of “American Idol” and an NAACP Image, BET Award and American Music Award winner.

Seven-time Grammy Award winners Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., noted in this column on Tuesday, also are in the updated burst of performers. Along with their stellar recording and performance history, the couple is in the upcoming TV movie “The Waltons: Homecoming” due Nov. 28 on The CW.

Previously announced performers include Bruno Mars, Kenny Loggins, Morris and Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men, ex-Gap Band member Charlie Wilson and actor Anthony Anderson.

Stars are in the kitchen, too. Celeb chefs Wolfgang Puck and Bobby Flay are providing dinner. In 1996, Puck’s Spago restaurant at the Forum Shops at Caesars served as the locale for the first of what would become the Power of Love galas.

Since, the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health has led the fight against such neurocognitive diseases as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Huntington’s, multiple system atrophy and multiple sclerosis. All attendees will be required to confirm proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by downloading the Clear app, and required to follow mask mandates.

