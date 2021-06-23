‘Love’ joins ‘O,’ ‘Mystere’ in Cirque revival

“Love” turns 15 this year, and we might see some Beatle-esque activity at the anniversary party.

Cirque du Soleil's "The Beatles Love" at The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip. (Cirque du Soleil)

Rehearsal for "The Beatles Love" by Cirque du Soleil at The Mirage. (Tom Donoghue)

Rehearsal for "The Beatles Love" by Cirque du Soleil on Feb. 6, 2016, at The Mirage. (Tom Donoghue)

Drummer for the Beatles Ringo Starr, poses during a red carpet event to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Cirque du Soleil's The Beatles LOVE at The Mirage hotel-casino in Las Vegas Thursday, July 14, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

We have a date for “Love.”

The lovely Beatles-Cirque du Soleil collab is back at the Mirage on Aug. 26. Tickets are onsale Thursday at Ticketmaster.com. The full schedule will also be announced then.

“Love” is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. The show opened in June 2006. Its actual anniversary date wiped out by COVID, the performance still plans to celebrate No. 15 with a grand party.

Cirque Senior Vice President Eric Grilly said in February the company has definite plans to mark the occasion. In the past, anniversary events have drawn such luminaries as Paul McCartney; Ringo Starr; Yoko Ono; Giles Martin (son of the late Beatles producer George Martin, who has remastered all of the music); and Olivia Harrison, George Harrison’s widow.

But no specific party plans have been confirmed. A company spokeswoman said Wednesday, “We’re in the early stages of planning our return.” So don’t get too excited.

Among returning Cirque shows on the Strip, “Mystere” is back Monday night and “O” on July 1. Cirque has announced this month that “Michael Jackson One” will be back Aug. 19. The lone Vegas production still to be announced is “Ka” at MGM Grand, which is expected to be back onstage in September.

Comedian Daniel Tosh is headlining the theater Aug. 14. Comedic duo Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, also known as The Bodega Boys, play the room Sept. 4. Neither act has a Cirque affiliation.

Two of Cirque’s international shows, Alegría and Kooza, are returning as well. Alegría is back Nov. at at Sam Houston Race Park. Kooza is performing at Old Port of Montreal, in Cirque’s birthplace and headquarters, on April 28.

And, Blue Man Group, a Cirque acquisition, is returning to Luxor on Thursday, and will return productions to Chicago (Aug. 18) and New York (Sept. 3). The company has permanently closed its BMG show in Orlando.

