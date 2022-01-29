‘Love’ takes to Mirage rooftop for anniversary performance

Twenty-seven “Love” cast members grooved it up for four cameras and two drones to mark the 53rd anniversary of The Beatles’ rooftop concert.

A scene from the Cirque du Soleil-Beatles production "Love," marking the 53rd anniversary of the band's rooftop concert. The clip was recorded Jan. 21, 2022 atop the Mirage. (Cirque du Soleil)

“Love” is all around, including on the roof of The Mirage.

The Beatles-Cirque Du Soleil production has recorded a video of the show’s “Get Back” number, performing atop the resort with the Strip in the background. The final cut, along with a separate behind-the-scenes video, were released Saturday morning.

The entire scene was filmed in 2 1/2 hours Jan. 21. With commentary from “Love” Senior Artistic Director Tim Smith, a total of 27 “Love” cast members grooved it up for four cameras and two drones. The performance marked the 53rd anniversary of the band’s rooftop concert atop its Apple Corp building in London.

“Love” relaunched in August, and turned 15 last June.

The 1969 rooftop show is the culmination of Peter Jackson’s masterful “Get Back” three-part docuseries that has been streaming on Disney+ since November. “The Beatles: Get Back-The Rooftop Performance” streaming audio release, and Sunday’s IMAX screening events for that project, and Norah Jones’ two tribute videos filmed on the Empire State Building in New York are among the other events tied to the anniversary.

SiruisXM The Beatles Channel’s “The Rooftop Concert Special” is re-broadcasting through the weekend. And, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s announcement for The Beatles: Get Back to Let It Be immersive exhibit, is set to open on March 18.

