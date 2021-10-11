75°F
Kats

Ludacris soars in return to Drai’s on the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2021 - 2:07 pm
 
Ludacris is shown in his return to Drai's Live on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Radis Denphutaraphrechar)
Ludacris is shown during his return to Drai's Nighclub on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Mike Kirschbaum)
Ludacris performs during halftime as the Raiders take on the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium ...
Before headlining at the torch, Ludacris lit up Drai’s on the Strip.

The “Dirty South” rap trailblazer and film actor performed Friday and Saturday at Drai’s Nightclub and Drai’s Live rooftop venue. Sunday, he thundered through Allegiant Stadium as the halftime star of the Raiders-Bears game.

It was Ludacris’s first headlining performance at Drai’s Live in nearly two years. He performed “Money Maker, “Stand Up,” and his hit collabs “Yeah!” by Usher, and “Glamorous” by Fergie.

Known for his acting turns in “Hustle & Flow,” “Crash” and the “Fast & Furious” series, Ludacris completed the Vegas trifecta at Allegiant Stadium. Hundreds of fans packed the area behind the stage at the base of the Al Davis Memorial Torch.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

