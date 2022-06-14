Luke Bryan adds Las Vegas dates around NFR

Luke Bryan’s show at Resorts World returns with the National Finals Rodeo. It opened with the Super Bowl

Luke Bryan performs "Up" at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

“Luke Bryan: Vegas” seems to say it all. We can tack on “More Vegas” in the country superstar’s Strip engagement.

Bryan has added six shows at Resorts World Theatre, Nov. 30 and Dec. 2, 3, 7, 9 and 10. The December dates run side-saddle to the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Last year, Carrie Underwood’s “Reflection” coincided with the NFR. Underwood has announced tour dates running August through March. She is expected to add dates to “Reflection” in 2023, after her tour closes. Katy Perry, Celine Dion (with a possible debut at Resorts World this fall) and David Blaine (opening in September) are the venue’s current resident headliners. Enrique Iglesias plays two dates, Sept. 16-17, at the Theatre.

Bryan’s production opened Super Bowl weekend. In the run-up to his premiere, he spoke of the production’s advanced staging.

“I’ve never been a part of something so technologically amazing,” Bryan said. “From the sound, the lights, the way the stage works. That was a big reason why we chose to do this, to do these shows with Resorts World, because we knew it was a brand new theater and they were going to have the biggest and best things.”

Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Monday at AXS.com or rwlasvegas.com/entertainment. His previously announced dates resume Wednesday, through Friday and Saturday and Continuing June 22, 24 and 25. He continues Aug. 31, Sept. 3-4. Tickets range from $70-$2225 (not including fees), with several VIP packages offered.

Don't mean to "crash your party" @lukebryan, but I can't give you the credit here, credit goes to Nevadans & visitors who got vaccinated & boosted to protect one another from COVID. We can't wait for you to "play it again" at @ResortsWorldLV https://t.co/mDcQAznfXf — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) February 15, 2022

Just as Bryan’s shows debuted in February, Gov. Steve Sisolak lifted the state’s mask mandate. Bryan joked from the stage, “I’d like to take personal credit getting rid of the mask mandate. I feel like the governor saw that we’re coming here and he was just like, ‘Ah (expletive) it.’”

Sisolak took the opening to tweet to Bryan, joking that was not the case, giving credit instead to those who have been vaccinated. Regardless, Bryan’s show is the first and only to perform at the Theatre without requiring face covers.

