Luke Byran jabs Gov. Sisolak for ‘just a little credit’ on mask ruling

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2022 - 12:55 pm
 
Luke Bryan (C) performs during the opening night of his residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on February 11, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. John Shearer/Getty Images for Luke Bryan: Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre)
Gov. Steve Sisolak and country superstar Luke Bryan are holding a summit this week. On social media.

The Nevada governor Tweeted at Bryan on Tuesday, linking to our review of Bryan’s boffo show at the Theatre at Resorts World.

In that piece, we recounted Bryan’s statement from the stage referring to the state’s just-lifted mask mandate. The headliner shouted to the sold-out crowd, “I’d like to take personal credit getting rid of the mask mandate. I feel like the governor saw that we’re coming here and he was just like, ‘Ah (expletive) it.’”

Happily unmasked, the crowd ate it up.

Re-Tweeting that post, Sisolak countered Tuesday, “Don’t mean to ‘crash your party’ @lukebryan, but I can’t give you the credit here, credit goes to Nevadans & visitors who got vaccinated & boosted to protect one another from COVID. We can’t wait for you to ‘play it again’ @ResortsWorldLV.”

Bryan answered Wednesday, “Dang. Please Mr. Gov. just a little credit. Ha. Just playing. Honored to be playing music in your state. Come see the show anytime.”

Bryan’s show is an all-inclusive, non-partisan kind of experience. We say to the governor, and anyone who is or is not seeking or holding public office, see Bryan’s show. It’s a kick.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

